Cuffed On Live Stream: Andy Dick Arrested For Felony Sexual Battery After Cops Surround His Trailer

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested for alleged felony sexual battery after being accused of assaulting a man at O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County, California.

Captain Content's RV captured the very moment cops arrived on his property in a live stream and surrounded his trailer before hauling him away in cuffs.

TMZ published the video on Wednesday, and according to the report, onlookers saw police going into Dick's RV and searching it for possible evidence.