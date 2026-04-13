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Home > Exclusives > Andy Cohen
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EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Steals the Spotlight — 'Egomaniacal' Host 'Bullies' Way into 'Real Housewives' Franchise Celebration

andy cohen bullying real housewives spotlight
Source: BRAVO

Andy Cohen faces accusations of bullying his way into the 'Real Housewives' spotlight during celebration.

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April 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th will toast two decades of the iconic franchise with fan favorites like Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps and Teresa Giudice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But sources said network boss Andy Cohen has bullied his way into the series to steal the spotlight of what was designed to be a cast-driven celebration.

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Andy Crashes Trip, Steals Spotlight

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Andy Cohen is accused by insiders of inserting himself into 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' despite the Vicki Gunvalson-led cast celebration.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is accused by insiders of inserting himself into 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' despite the Vicki Gunvalson-led cast celebration.

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"Andy wanted to be part of it," one insider said. "He always makes it about himself."

According to sources, Cohen arrives as a "surprise" just as the trip wraps – and quickly shifts the focus.

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He Shows Up Late, Turns Tribute Into Full-Blown Andy Show

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Sources claimed Cohen’s surprise arrival shifted focus away from Luann de Lesseps and Teresa Giudice, turning the special into 'The Andy Show.'
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Cohen’s surprise arrival shifted focus away from Luann de Lesseps and Teresa Giudice, turning the special into 'The Andy Show.'

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"He turns up at the end and suddenly all the attention changes," a source said. "It becomes The Andy Show."

Another insider added: "The whole point was to celebrate the show and the women who made it a phenomenon – not Andy grabbing camera time."

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