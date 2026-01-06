EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen V. Anderson Cooper! Why Catty Broadcast Giants Are at War Over Kathy Griffin

Bravo boss Andy Cohen attempted to make peace with funnylady Kathy Griffin – but his New Year's Eve CNN co-host Anderson Cooper is annoyed that the move was made behind his back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But she was axed in 2017 after sharing a social media photo of herself holding a fake bloodied head that resembled President Donald Trump – and was replaced by Cooper's buddy Cohen.

Griffin helmed the cable network's coverage of the holiday with once-close costar Cooper for a decade.

Now, sources said Cooper learned of Cohen's outreach when it was shared at BravoCon – and he's quaking over what the comic could reveal.

"There are old emails, late-night confessions, real history. Anderson does not want that dragged back out," an insider shared.

As Cooper is left worried about Cohen's connection, there could be more to panic about between the two.

Days after the New Year's Eve special, insiders claimed network executives are considering ditching the Bravo star due to his "embarrassing" behavior.

The December 31, 2025, broadcast featured Cohen taking shots with Cooper on-air and launching into a rant about former New York City mayor Eric Adams.