EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor is a 'Sitting Duck' for More 'Brutal Attacks and Legal Pressure' Ahead of Sensational U.S. Government Epstein File Dump

Andrew Windsor is facing a new and potentially devastating blow as U.S. government Epstein files – which insiders tell RadarOnline.com is the most explosive cache yet about the pedophile – are set for release before Christmas, and officials have now revealed why they are going to make him a "sitting duck" for fresh attacks and potentially serious legal action when they come out.

But in Washington, political pressure is intensifying, and the former prince is now at the center of a tug-of-war between transparency demands and attempts by senior U.S. figures to limit fallout from the imminent disclosures.

The upcoming files, held across multiple federal agencies, include surveillance logs, interview transcripts, operational notes and the full flight records of Epstein's chief pilot, Larry Visoski, which have never been publicly released.

According to a senior U.S. official briefed on internal discussions, any attempt to protect Windsor from the fallout from the contents of the documents has been firmly rejected – leaving him wide open to a barrage of sensational accusations and a potential legal order to give evidence about Epstein in both Britain and America.

The high-ranking source said: "This isn't Britain – there's no royal carve-out here, no hidden protection rule.

"If there is clear criminality on Andrew's part revealed in these files, all the weight of the U.S. will be put on him and authorities to get him to America to testify in front of Congress about what he really knows."