EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor is a 'Sitting Duck' for More 'Brutal Attacks and Legal Pressure' Ahead of Sensational U.S. Government Epstein File Dump
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing a new and potentially devastating blow as U.S. government Epstein files – which insiders tell RadarOnline.com is the most explosive cache yet about the pedophile – are set for release before Christmas, and officials have now revealed why they are going to make him a "sitting duck" for fresh attacks and potentially serious legal action when they come out.
Windsor, 65, has long denied wrongdoing connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
No Royal Carve-Out Here
But in Washington, political pressure is intensifying, and the former prince is now at the center of a tug-of-war between transparency demands and attempts by senior U.S. figures to limit fallout from the imminent disclosures.
The upcoming files, held across multiple federal agencies, include surveillance logs, interview transcripts, operational notes and the full flight records of Epstein's chief pilot, Larry Visoski, which have never been publicly released.
According to a senior U.S. official briefed on internal discussions, any attempt to protect Windsor from the fallout from the contents of the documents has been firmly rejected – leaving him wide open to a barrage of sensational accusations and a potential legal order to give evidence about Epstein in both Britain and America.
The high-ranking source said: "This isn't Britain – there's no royal carve-out here, no hidden protection rule.
"If there is clear criminality on Andrew's part revealed in these files, all the weight of the U.S. will be put on him and authorities to get him to America to testify in front of Congress about what he really knows."
Visoski's Explosive Flight Logs
Another Washington insider said the political climate has left little room for maneuver for the disgraced ex-duke.
They warned: "Andrew won't get a pass. The White House has its own priorities, but protecting him isn't among them."
The most sensitive material is believed to lie in Visoski's logs.
Unlike the partial records released from a second pilot, David Rodgers, the Visoski documents span nearly three decades and include roughly 1,000 flights between New York, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A U.S. legal source said: "Rodgers' logs were just the surface. Visoski handled far more flights and carried a long list of high-profile passengers.
"Those records are likely to identify people never before tied to Epstein's travel, and yes, Andrew is among them."
The source added the volume of entries could place Windsor on Epstein-linked aircraft more often than is currently known.
Inside the Department of Justice, tensions are said to be rising as agencies battle over what can legally and safely be released in relation to the Epstein scandal.
National security exemptions, normally used sparingly, are expected to be deployed to protect intelligence sources, witnesses and active investigations.
But officials insist reputational concerns must not dictate redactions.
One source said: "Material can be withheld for reasons of security, witness protection and the integrity of prosecutions.
"What we cannot do is cut details just to spare embarrassment. Royal or not, it makes no difference."
Congress Demands Testimony
The looming disclosures come as Congress steps up demands for testimony from Windsor.
Windsor has already ignored a formal request from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to speak about his ties to Epstein.
Lawmakers last month granted him two weeks to respond, but he failed to do so. Their resolution demanding full publication of all Epstein-related files passed the House by an overwhelming 427-1 vote before clearing the Senate and being signed into law.
The potential diplomatic fallout has rattled U.S. and U.K. officials alike.
A source said: "The Senate can delay and the White House can delay, but the documents will still be released – and when they are, a lot of names will be exposed."
Starmer Breaks Convention
Another source said some allies of Windsor fear he is being "scapegoated" by a process he cannot influence.
Pressure intensified after U.K. prime minister Sir Keir Starmer broke convention by commenting on the issue while attending the G20 summit in South Africa.
He said: "Anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kinds of cases should give evidence.
"If you have relevant information, you should be prepared to share it."