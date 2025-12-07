EXCLUSIVE: The Millions of Reasons Senior Royals are Raging At Andrew Windsor — And it Has NOTHING to Do With His Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Former Duke of York Andrew, 65 – now known as plain old Andrew Windsor after King Charles stripped him of all his royal titles due to his younger brother's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – will move to a grace-and-favor home on his monarch sibling's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk early next year.

The Royal Lodge inquiry, however, has reignited scrutiny over other members of The Firm are occupying some of the U.K.'s most valuable properties – virtually rent-free.

The palatial homes stretch from Scotland to Romania, where the King, 77, owns a home in Transylvania. "Everyone is on edge," said a source close to the royals.

"They've seen what's happening with Andrew, and nobody wants to be next under the microscope.

"There's real anger behind the palace walls – especially among those paying nominal rents on estates that could fetch millions on the open market.

"They feel Andrew has properly dropped them in it. It is the money that is winding them up the most, not his links to Epstein. It's always about the money with the royals."