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EXCLUSIVE: 'It Never Ends for Them' — Scandal-Mired Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Set for Yet Another Forensic Takedown in New Book on Their Murky Lives

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: Andrew Lownie/Amazon; Mega

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's alleged bad behavior could be displayed in a new book.

May 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Yet another explosive book about Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson is on the way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a move that will deepen the crisis surrounding the scandal-hit York family as fresh allegations continue to emerge about their finances, royal influence, and links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, royal author Andrew Lownie is preparing his latest takedown on the couple.

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Photo of Andrew Lownie
Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube

Biographer Andrew Lownie confirmed he is writing a follow-up royal book.

The royal author, whose recently released controversial biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, triggered widespread fallout for Andrew, 66, and Ferguson, 66, last year, has now confirmed he is now developing a follow-up investigation after being approached by dozens of new sources.

The renewed scrutiny on the pair comes as questions continue to swirl around the Duke and Duchess of York's business dealings, charitable activities, and relationships with wealthy international figures following the release of court files connected to Epstein.

Lownie said about how he has already released an updated version of Entitled: "I wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. After I published it last year, dozens of people came forward, including former staff, school friends, protection officers, colleagues, and diplomats, with new stories about the couple's behavior."

He added: "From the 200,000 words of notes, I have added an additional chapter of 40 pages covering allegations of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's predatory sexual behavior, abuse of his taxpayer-funded role, Sarah Ferguson's relationships with some of her financial mentors as well as her dealings with Alphabet Capital, and the daughters' charitable activities."

In an admission that will shake Andrew and Sarah to their core, Lownie added: "I'm also working on a follow-up book."

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The Royal Family's Anxiety Over Book

Old photo of The York Family
Source: Mega

The author claimed the York family abused their royal status for decades.

The announcement has already caused fresh anxiety inside royal circles struggling to contain the reputational damage surrounding the York family.

One insider told us: "There is exhaustion inside some palace circles because every time people think the Andrew scandal has peaked, another wave of allegations or embarrassing claims surfaces. It genuinely feels never-ending for him and Sarah."

Another source familiar with discussions around the monarchy's public image said the prospect of another Lownie biographical takedown had intensified fears of further disclosures about the royals, Andrew and Sarah.

They added, "The concern is not just Andrew and Sarah themselves anymore. There is growing nervousness about who else could be dragged into the narrative through old business relationships, royal access, or historic financial arrangements."

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York Scandal 'Never Ended'

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Lownie examined Ferguson's alleged secret deals with financial mentors.

Lownie's latest intervention revisits accusations surrounding Andrew's conduct during his years as Britain's trade envoy and alleges the Royal Family failed to confront problems for decades.

He said, "The Yorks' abuse of their royal position is nothing new. It has been going on for 40 years."

The biographer also claimed Ferguson remained under scrutiny because of alleged links to Epstein properties and unresolved questions surrounding charitable work and financial relationships.

Lownie further alleged palace officials have resisted transparency because they fear deeper institutional embarrassment.

"The Palace do not want their dirty linen washed in public," Lownie claimed.

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Photo of Andrew Lownie
Source: andrewlownie.substack.com/simon & schuster

Lownie called for parliamentary oversight of the monarchy's finances.

The author also renewed calls for a sweeping overhaul of royal accountability, including public financial disclosure requirements for royals and greater parliamentary oversight of the monarchy's affairs.

He said, "The relationship between the Crown and the people depends on trust and respect, and that has been broken by the Yorks' behavior."

Lownie argued that only radical transparency could restore public faith in the institution after years of scandal involving Andrew and Ferguson.

He said: "Above all, the royal family need to come clean about what they knew about the York activities and what they did about them. If they have nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear."

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