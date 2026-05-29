EXCLUSIVE: 'It Never Ends for Them' — Scandal-Mired Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Set for Yet Another Forensic Takedown in New Book on Their Murky Lives

The royal author, whose recently released controversial biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, triggered widespread fallout for Andrew, 66, and Ferguson, 66, last year, has now confirmed he is now developing a follow-up investigation after being approached by dozens of new sources.

The renewed scrutiny on the pair comes as questions continue to swirl around the Duke and Duchess of York's business dealings, charitable activities, and relationships with wealthy international figures following the release of court files connected to Epstein.

Lownie said about how he has already released an updated version of Entitled: "I wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. After I published it last year, dozens of people came forward, including former staff, school friends, protection officers, colleagues, and diplomats, with new stories about the couple's behavior."

He added: "From the 200,000 words of notes, I have added an additional chapter of 40 pages covering allegations of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's predatory sexual behavior, abuse of his taxpayer-funded role, Sarah Ferguson's relationships with some of her financial mentors as well as her dealings with Alphabet Capital, and the daughters' charitable activities."

In an admission that will shake Andrew and Sarah to their core, Lownie added: "I'm also working on a follow-up book."