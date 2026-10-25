EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor's Brooklyn Beckham-Style Photography Book Was Slammed as 'Sad and Pathetic'

One of the book's most controversial images showed Harry, now 42, sitting on a swing during a trip aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. Professor John Hedgecoe, then head of photography at the London School of Art, was particularly unimpressed by the composition.

He said: "It is an absolute mess. If it were possible to take the child out of the swing altogether, it would have been better – the rope cuts across his face."

Another photograph showed Harry holding a bucket and spade during the same royal excursion, with critics questioning the artistic merit of the childhood snapshots.

The negative reception came despite Andrew reportedly taking his photographic ambitions seriously and receiving encouragement from professional photographers.

Gene Nocon, who worked as his technical assistant, revealed in 2011 that Andrew had been committed to developing his abilities behind the camera.

Nocon reportedly believed the royal possessed a natural visual instinct and helped him refine his approach to photography.