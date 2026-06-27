EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Humiliation — Being 'Blacklisted' By His Daughter on Father's Day in Full View of the World
June 27 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie appeared to deliver a striking public snub to her father, Prince Andrew, after using Father's Day to celebrate her husband, Jack Brooksbank, while making no mention whatsoever of the Duke of York amid his continued fall from public grace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Eugenie, 36, shared a series of photographs on Instagram honoring Brooksbank, the father of her two sons, August and Ernest. The post featured intimate family moments, including one image showing Brooksbank walking hand-in-hand with the boys outdoors and another capturing him entertaining one of the children during a wedding ceremony.
Princess Eugenie's Father's Day Tribute
The tribute came as Andrew, 66, remains absent from public life following years of controversy, which have severely damaged his reputation and standing within the Royal Family.
Writing alongside the photographs, Eugenie praised her husband in glowing terms.
She said: "Happy Father's Day to the best there is… chief child entertainer for besties wedding too. The boys couldn't ask for a better Dada."
While the message focused entirely on Brooksbank's role as a father, royal observers noted that Eugenie did not refer to Andrew, who has frequently been described as being particularly close to his daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 37.
Andrew Windsor Snub Raises Eyebrows
One royal source told us: "For someone who has always been viewed as fiercely loyal to her parents, the absence of any acknowledgment of Andrew from Eugenie was striking. Nobody expected a lengthy tribute, but the fact that Father's Day passed without any public mention of him will inevitably be noticed both inside and outside royal circles. Eugenie has essentially blacklisted Andrew in full view of the world."
The insider added, "Andrew has become an increasingly sensitive subject for members of the family. There is a growing recognition that younger royals are keen to focus public attention on their own families, their own lives, and the future rather than controversies from the past. Whether intentional or not, this looked like a powerful statement about where Eugenie's priorities now lie."
Another source suggested the omission reflected the changing dynamics within the monarchy.
"A few years ago, it would have been difficult to imagine Andrew being overlooked on an occasion like Father's Day," they noted. "The reality today is very different. Public associations with him carry obvious risks, and there is a sense that some family members are carefully managing how closely they are linked to him in public."
Family Focus Over Royal Drama
Eugenie and Brooksbank married in 2018 after meeting during a skiing trip in Switzerland. Since then, they have built a family life largely away from the spotlight, dividing their time between the UK and Portugal.
The Father's Day messages extended beyond the York family.
Meghan Markle, 44, also marked the occasion by posting a photograph of Prince Harry, 41, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
The image showed Archie wearing an England soccer jersey while embracing his father alongside his younger sister.
The Duchess of Sussex wrote: "They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only."
The social media tributes arrived amid reports that Harry and Markle are preparing for a visit to Britain next month, potentially including time with King Charles, 77, who is said to be eager to spend time with his grandchildren.
Sources tell us the Sussexes are set to stay at Buckingham Palace during the trip as discussions continue over security arrangements for the family while in the UK.