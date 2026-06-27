EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Humiliation — Being 'Blacklisted' By His Daughter on Father's Day in Full View of the World

One royal source told us: "For someone who has always been viewed as fiercely loyal to her parents, the absence of any acknowledgment of Andrew from Eugenie was striking. Nobody expected a lengthy tribute, but the fact that Father's Day passed without any public mention of him will inevitably be noticed both inside and outside royal circles. Eugenie has essentially blacklisted Andrew in full view of the world."

The insider added, "Andrew has become an increasingly sensitive subject for members of the family. There is a growing recognition that younger royals are keen to focus public attention on their own families, their own lives, and the future rather than controversies from the past. Whether intentional or not, this looked like a powerful statement about where Eugenie's priorities now lie."

Another source suggested the omission reflected the changing dynamics within the monarchy.

"A few years ago, it would have been difficult to imagine Andrew being overlooked on an occasion like Father's Day," they noted. "The reality today is very different. Public associations with him carry obvious risks, and there is a sense that some family members are carefully managing how closely they are linked to him in public."