Andrew Windsor's Major Win! Explosive Book About Disgraced Royal's Relationship With Sick Pedo Epstein CANCELLED After Author Faced 'Physical and Electronic Harassment'

Author Sarah McCarthy made the devastating announcement on Monday, January 26, that her book, Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, would not be published after she endured "sustained physical and electronic harassment."

Disgraced former Prince Andrew just dodged a major bullet as an upcoming book inside the life of one of Jeffrey Epstein 's s-- trafficking victims has been cancelled at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The book was due to be released on April 13 but it has now been shelved.

McCarthy's publisher, TrineDay, said the author was also unable to reach a contractual agreement with one of the survivors interviewed for the book, which further led to the shelving.

The company said in a statement that "We at TrineDay are proud to have supported her vision and remain committed to publishing works that illuminate truth, even in the face of adversity and personal risk. No author should ever be subjected to harassment simply for exercising their right to free expression."

TrineDay initially secured a publishing agreement with the author in May 2025. The book's release date was set for April 13.

McCarthy said in her own terrifying statement that after spending the past five years researching and writing Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, "I have experienced sustained and forceful pressure from independent, outside sources that make it impossible for me to proceed safely at this time."

"This decision has not been made lightly, but it has become necessary as a matter of personal security – not only for myself, but also for my loved ones and for those who entrusted me with their stories," she continued, referring to Epstein's victims.