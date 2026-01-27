Andrew Windsor's Major Win! Explosive Book About Disgraced Royal's Relationship With Sick Pedo Epstein CANCELLED After Author Faced 'Physical and Electronic Harassment'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Disgraced former Prince Andrew just dodged a major bullet as an upcoming book inside the life of one of Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking victims has been cancelled at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Sarah McCarthy made the devastating announcement on Monday, January 26, that her book, Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, would not be published after she endured "sustained physical and electronic harassment."
Book Cancelled Less Than Three Months Before It's Release
McCarthy's publisher, TrineDay, said the author was also unable to reach a contractual agreement with one of the survivors interviewed for the book, which further led to the shelving.
The company said in a statement that "We at TrineDay are proud to have supported her vision and remain committed to publishing works that illuminate truth, even in the face of adversity and personal risk. No author should ever be subjected to harassment simply for exercising their right to free expression."
TrineDay initially secured a publishing agreement with the author in May 2025. The book's release date was set for April 13.
McCarthy said in her own terrifying statement that after spending the past five years researching and writing Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, "I have experienced sustained and forceful pressure from independent, outside sources that make it impossible for me to proceed safely at this time."
"This decision has not been made lightly, but it has become necessary as a matter of personal security – not only for myself, but also for my loved ones and for those who entrusted me with their stories," she continued, referring to Epstein's victims.
'I am Choosing Safety'
"There are moments when protecting life, health, and equilibrium must take precedence over pushing forward, even when the truth feels urgent," McCarthy said of having to put aside her work.
She cryptically explained, "I share this not to provoke speculation or fear, but in the hope that establishing a clear boundary will allow me to return to a normal, grounded, and quiet life."
McCarthy said that while she continues "to believe that truth has its own timing and will ultimately be revealed. I have played my part. For now, I am choosing stillness, safety, and trust in a higher order."
The writer gave no clues as to who was pressuring her.
Epstein's 'Co-Conspirators' Explored in Book
The book's original overview noted that it would "dismantle the illusion that Epstein was a lone predator."
It centered on the story of a woman named Juliette Bryant, who was first recruited by Epstein to work on a 2002 African tour that included Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker.
After being lured to the U.S. with the promise of a Victoria's Secret modeling contract, the then-20-year-old was subsequently trafficked for the next two years across Epstein's luxury homes in the U.S. and the Caribbean, and "introduced to co-conspirators who enabled his operations to flourish in plain sight," the book's initial press release read.
'The Fallout Will Be Severe'
Andrew was reportedly terrified that his name would be brought up in the book.
“Just when you think there cannot be any more allegations about Andrew and Epstein, more come out," an insider warned in October 2025.
“The book proves we do not know the true extent of their friendship. It threatens serious repercussions, not just for Andrew but for everyone who has protected him. If Andrew is connected to the deeper networks McCarthy describes, the fallout will be severe.”
While Bryant claimed she never met Andrew, McCarthy said his name kept coming up through her investigations.
It was Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's disturbing sexual abuse allegations about the father of two in her posthumous memoir, published in October 2025, that led to Andrew being stripped of all royal titles by King Charles III and sent to live in exile.