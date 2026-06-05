Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Beatrice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor's Princess Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Lived the High Life Thanks to His 'Royal Rental Scam'

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may have been living the high life due to an alleged scam.

Contact us by Email

June 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are under fire after a government report revealed neither has personally paid rent on royal residences for years, with the costs instead covered through arrangements funded by the monarch, despite both women no longer carrying out official royal duties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have spent much of their adult lives living in prestigious royal properties, according to a National Audit Office report examining housing arrangements involving members of the Royal Family.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Royal Family Is Taking the Public For a Complete Ride'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: Mega

A government report revealed the princesses avoided paying personal rent.

The findings were published following questions over property deals linked to their disgraced father, Andrew Windsor, 66, whose controversial Royal Lodge lease prompted wider examination of royal residences.

The report found rent for the sisters' homes has been paid by King Charles III, 77, through private funds, continuing an arrangement established during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who was said to have been particularly close to her granddaughters.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker ranted about the findings: "The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury.

"It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer. The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets."

Speaking specifically about the princesses, Baker added: "There's no way that non-working members of the Royal Family should be subsidized by the Duchy of Lancaster. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."

Article continues below advertisement

Princesses Live Luxury Globe-Trotting Lives

Photo of Norman Baker
Source: GBNews/Youtube

Former minister Norman Baker slammed the heavily subsidized housing perk.

The report revealed Eugenie moved into Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate in 2018 after previously living at St James's Palace. She now divides her time between London and a reported $4.8million home in Portugal.

Beatrice remained at an apartment in St James' Palace, where she lives with her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their family, while also owning a substantial property in the Cotswolds.

A source familiar with royal finances told us the arrangements were likely to raise questions because both women have established careers, wealthy spouses, and access to private property outside the royal estate.

Another insider said the report would fuel debate over whether housing benefits originally designed for working royals should continue to apply to family members who no longer undertake official engagements on behalf of the Crown.

A third source said public attention was "likely to focus on the contrast between the princesses' private wealth and the preferential terms attached to palace residences."

Article continues below advertisement

Taxpayers Shield Cost Of Palace Maintenance

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: Mega

Princess Beatrice retained a luxury apartment inside St James's Palace.

While the report stressed no taxpayer money was directly used to pay the sisters' rent, it noted the properties are located within occupied royal palaces maintained through the Sovereign Grant, which supports the upkeep of royal residences.

The National Audit Office also found that for several years, rental calculations for the sisters' homes were based on outdated market valuations.

As a result, some royal properties were being rented below levels that would have reflected more recent market conditions.

Sources close to the Royal Household said the arrangement had originally been approved by Queen Elizabeth and was later honored by King Charles.

They emphasized that financial arrangements are reviewed regularly.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kanye West made shocking antisemitic comments on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's Closest Friends Desperately Wanted Him to Check Into Rehab 'ASAP' After Shocking Antisemitic Social Media Spree

Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Claims Stepson Hunter Faced Harsher Treatment During Drugs Probe Due to His Father Joe's Refusal to Intervene 

Royal Family Members' Perks Revealed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Alexandra
Source: Mega

A trust secured a long-term lease for Princess Alexandra's property.

The report also examined housing agreements involving other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Princess Alexandra's home, Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park, is held through a trust that secured a lease extending until 2144.

The six-bedroom Grade II-listed property carries an annual ground rent of £2,005 ($2,674).

Responding to the findings, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "We are grateful to the National Audit Office for this report, which is in line with The Royal Household's commitment to transparency."

A spokesperson for the Crown Estate added: "The Crown Estate welcomes the National Audit Office's review, which confirms its leases with members of the Royal Family were agreed in line with independent, professional advice and open market valuations."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.