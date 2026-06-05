EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor's Princess Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Lived the High Life Thanks to His 'Royal Rental Scam'

The findings were published following questions over property deals linked to their disgraced father, Andrew Windsor, 66, whose controversial Royal Lodge lease prompted wider examination of royal residences.

The report found rent for the sisters' homes has been paid by King Charles III, 77, through private funds, continuing an arrangement established during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who was said to have been particularly close to her granddaughters.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker ranted about the findings: "The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury.

"It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer. The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets."

Speaking specifically about the princesses, Baker added: "There's no way that non-working members of the Royal Family should be subsidized by the Duchy of Lancaster. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."