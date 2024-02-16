Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's Multi-Million Dollar Salaries at Risk of Being Slashed as New Boss Reduces Budget
Top CNN earners including primetime star Anderson Cooper and famed journalist Jake Tapper may have to say goodbye to their cushy salaries in the future as boss Mark Thompson prepares to slash big costs in an effort to rebrand the ailing cable network.
Thompson is determined to bring his plans of a "revolution" to fruition and is prepared to cut anchor salaries that are currently totaling more than $50 million, according to a sensational report which noted Cooper is top of the list with $20 million a year in earnings.
Wolf Blitzer trails right behind Cooper with a yearly salary of $15 million while Tapper pulls in more than $8.5 million, sources claimed.
Chris Wallace is just under at $8 million, two insiders told the TheWrap, noting co-anchors John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, make between $1 million to $2 million.
We should note that contracts for Cooper and Tapper are not due to expire until after the presidential election in 2025 or 2026, according to people familiar with the situation. RadarOnline.com has reached out to network reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Gayle King's Staggering CNN Salary Revealed: $12 Million Makes Oprah’s Pal The ‘Highest Paid Star On The Network’ — For Just An Hour Of Work Per Week
- Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett in CNN Power Grab After Chris Licht Firing: Sources
- Chris Licht's Crackdown! CNN Chief Warns Staffers Of 'Unsettling' Changes Before 2023 As Network Shakeup Continues
Thompson took over for Chris Licht in August and has since begun internal shakeups including axing the morning program that was part of his predecessor's plan to boost ratings.
The new boss decided to cut anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly from CNN This Morning, which had been championed by Licht.
Licht originally cast Poppy, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins as anchors of the show — but Lemon was terminated months after he was moved from primetime to the morning show.
Lemon was reportedly making $7 million per year at CNN. The network was paying Chris Cuomo $6 million per year before firing him in 2021.
"We need to recapture some of the swagger and innovation of the early CNN," Thompson wrote in a prior memo about his hopes for the network.