Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's Multi-Million Dollar Salaries at Risk of Being Slashed as New Boss Reduces Budget

Top CNN earners including primetime star Anderson Cooper and famed journalist Jake Tapper may have to say goodbye to their cushy salaries in the future as boss Mark Thompson prepares to slash big costs in an effort to rebrand the ailing cable network.

Thompson is determined to bring his plans of a "revolution" to fruition and is prepared to cut anchor salaries that are currently totaling more than $50 million, according to a sensational report which noted Cooper is top of the list with $20 million a year in earnings.