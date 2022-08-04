'The View' Producers To Name Ana Navarro & Alyssa Farah Griffin As Permanent Hosts After Liz Cheney Turned Them Down

Navarro, 50, has been a fan favorite as guest co-host of the daily talk show since 2018. Sources told Daily Mail that Navarro has signed a multi-year deal with the network and will appear on The View a few days per week, flying from Miami to New York.

Last week, sources said producers had decided to only hire Alyssa despite testing Ana. The execs seem to have had a change of heart in the past week.

Navarro will appear as a permanent co-host with Donald Trump's former communications director, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin — however, RadarOnline.com can confirm Navarro and Griffin weren't the first choices for the position.