Amy Schumer Responds To Rumors She Stole Oscars Joke About Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriends

Amy Schumer squashed rumors that she stole a joke made about Leonardo DiCaprio from a fan on Twitter, giving credit to Suli McCullough for her climate change-inspired quip at the 2022 Oscars.

"OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter," the Life & Beth star, 40, said while appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! "I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough," Schumer continued. "But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."