American Airlines Passenger Forces Place to Turn Around Over Excessive Farting
A "disgruntled" American Airlines passenger forced a plane to turn around over his excessive farts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bizarre incident occurred during a recent flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Austin, Texas.
The bizarre ordeal was detailed in a Reddit post by user lamgalatx.
"Before most people had boarded, I observed that this man was audibly disgruntled about something, maybe hungover, rough day idk, but as soon as he sat down he was grumbling about something under his breath, like 'f------ hell’ or something," the Reddit user began his post.
"Several minutes pass and majority of people are seated but we still hadn’t left the gate. I overhear him loudly say “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell” and farted."
"I [don't know] what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless," the Reddit post continued.
The user noted that the passengers seated next to the gassy man were "seemingly minding their own business" during this time. Tensions apparently escalated when "several people" on the flight began "eating food."
"The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say 'yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time.'"
"A guy in the row over replied, “if you don’t like it you can fly private” to which fartman says “that’s so f------ rude," the user's story continued.
Another passenger then jumped in and told the disgruntled man, "I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here."
Eventually, a flight attendant reportedly came over to calm the situation as the plane continued to taxi toward the runaway. Then, pilots made an announcement over the intercom informing passengers that the craft was turning around and headed back to the gate, where more information on the delay would be provided.
Ultimately, the Reddit user revealed that flight attendants then approached "fartman" and let him know "that he will not be staying on this flight" and was asked to gather his belongings and deplane. All-in-all, the ordeal pushed fellow passengers' travel plans back about 15 to 20 minutes.
Though bizarre, experiencing the wrath of "fartman" was far less traumatizing when compared to the experience Alaska Airline passengers endured when a portion of the plane's wall came apart mid-flight.
During the flight from Portland, Oregon, to California, an emergency exit, which was being used as a window, blew out at an altitude of 16,000 feet.
The plane managed to make a safe and successful emergency landing. Following the near-catastrophic incident, a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were grounded for further inspection.
Boeing subsequently faced major backlash and was accused of putting company profits over passenger and crew safety.