Money Woes! Amber Heard Lost Out On Nearly $50 Million In Projects, Expert Testifies In Johnny Depp Trial

The Aquaman actress previously claimed that she had to "fight" to stay in the sequel and would have been able to renegotiate her salary for $4 million or more this time around, but was not able to because she no longer had the power she once did.

Arnold noted that was just one of Heard's many projects impacted.

On cross-examination, Depp's attorney Wayne Dennison argued that her lack of opportunities may have stemmed from bad press and critics.

Looking ahead, Depp's team is expected to call more witnesses this week and there is one in particular that is getting a lot of interest: his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

The supermodel is set to testify in Fairfax, Virginia, via video link on Wednesday.