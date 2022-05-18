Aw, Crap! It's Not Just Amber Heard. These Celebrities Have Had 'Bathroom' Mishaps.
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard ... vs. poop?
In a trial that's grabbed the headlines in recent weeks, "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp is suing his former ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Some of the most headline-grabbing testimony, however, has been the debate about how poop wound up on Depp's side of the bed in one instance.
Heard has said that she did not defecate in the bed and said Depp claimed her friend left it there as a prank. Saying "I don't think that's funny," Heard said the couple's Yorkshire terrier was responsible for the mess.
Depp and Heard are not the only celebrities to have embarrassing run-ins with poop. Here are some celebrity stories that ended up in a smelly mess:
Jennifer Lawrence
Actress Jennifer Lawrence once told a story of persistent poo. "I went to the emergency room. I just had this really bad pain for, like, three weeks, and you can only shit your pants so many times a day before you're like, 'I have to go to the hospital.' But I just did this thing yesterday called an endoscopo-something. They were putting me to sleep and I could see the stuff coming toward me and the doctor was like, 'Think someplace peaceful, think of an island. A lot of people have pleasant dreams.' And then the last thing I said was, 'I'm paralyzed!' And then I just passed out. When I woke up, she said, 'Jennifer, did you have any dreams?' And I said, 'I dreamed... nuclear bombs," she told Buzzfeed.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown is another celebrity that had a bad experience with ... well, the brown. "So I just remember dancing and on stage in the midst of all that, I … is it like sharted?" he told MTV. "The crowd didn't know it, and I had like an outfit change coming up, so I said, 'Yeah, I can hold it out one more song,' and this is real disgusting and too descriptive, it was just … I just remember it running down my leg."
Channing Tatum
Yes, even "Magic Mike" is capable of moments that are anything but sexy. "I just went to Iceland and tried to do a small expedition across the glacier and we didn't make it. We had to be emergency evacuated as there was a white out blizzard which I got to take a poop in. It actually freezes before it hits the ground," Tatum confessed to Reddit.
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy is another victim of a moment that wasn't much of a turn on. “I once had really bad diarrhea at a Playboy autograph signing," she told the Scottish Sun. "I was squeezed into a tight red dress, dripping in sweat, and knew something was not right. I just kept having my picture taken with the fans. But then I was like, ‘Oh no, the demon is about to be unleashed.’ And it was unleashed for about 20 guys to witness. I knew at that point in my career all I was supposed to do was turn men on, but just ended up grossing them out.”
Nick Kroll
Comedian Nick Kroll has told of an experience with a "Hershey's Kiss." "I was driving and the hairs on my arm started to rise. I was heavy breathing, because I’m about to have a butt baby, because I am crowning," he told Conan Classic. "I kept driving. You know how in New Orleans, right before the levees burst, they’re like, ‘What if we just let a little water out, to relieve the pressure?’ I let a little water out of my levees, like a Hershey’s Kiss that’s been sitting in the sun too long. I hovered over my steering wheel for leverage, and my body was like, ‘NO, WE WANT IT ALL.’ So I was sitting there, and I just filled my underwear with, like, a travel-size pillow worth of brisket. Then I waddled inside, took a shower, and had a four-hour shame nap.”
Al Roker
Al Roker once brought brown to the White House. "[I] ate something I wasn't supposed to," he told the Huffington Post. "And as I'm walking to the press room… I gotta pass a little gas here. I'm walking by myself. Who's gonna know? Only a little something extra came out…I pooped my pants. Not horribly, but enough that I knew. I was panicking, so I got to the restroom of the press room, threw out the underwear and just went commando."
Jack Whitehall
Comedian Jack Whitehall once was flush with problems. "I was in Spain and I was in a restaurant and I needed to use the facilities. I went to flush. Didn't work. I flushed again, six, seven times. Would not work. So I was trying to do the right thing: I'm not just gonna do a hit-and-run and leave it here. I found a waiter. He didn't speak English, so I gestured to this man, 'Yes, could you come here? No, no, no, leave them alone, just follow me.' I ushered him into the toilet, I pointed at my poo, I went to flush, and it went down straight away. How weird did I look? Like I just invited him into the toilet to say goodbye to my shit," according to Buzzfeed.
Ed Sheeran
Once, Ed Sheeran beautiful voice up top got upended by something happening below. "I actually once misjudged a fart onstage, which ended up being a shart. It was like midway through a performance, and I was really lively and halfway through, I was like, 'I'm just gonna stand still for the rest of this performance and hope it's over soon,' and then go home and throw these trousers out," he told Vice.
Serena Williams
Tennis star Serena Williams once ate dog food, but it was the return that created problems. “I ate a spoonful [of my dog's food]. Don’t judge me. I ate a spoonful. Let’s fast-forward to two hours: I just ran to the toilet, like I thought I was gonna pass out. I mean, it did taste weird; I had to force-swallow… So now I feel really sick. It was just a spoonful. I am on the struggle bus. I really don’t feel good," according to Buzzfeed.
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis C.K. once had a very uncomfortable meeting with the New York City mayor. "I asked the aide if I could go to the bathroom," he said. "And he said, ‘You have to go real quick.’ I run to the bathroom, and I’m trying to go fast — I’m trying to pee quickly — so I’m sort of pushing to get the pee out. It’s too much pressure, and out the back…pop! I’m at a urinal and boom, out the back. So I’ve got wet underwear, and the mayor is waiting for me. I couldn’t do anything, so I followed the aide and they took me to the waiting area and I stood there for 45 minutes, and I’m sort of just drying off. So I stood next to the mayor of New York City, and I did the whole thing with poop in my pants," a YouTube video shows.