Amber Heard Breaks Down On Witness Stand, Says Death Threats Are Non-Stop Since $100 Million Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard cried while returning to the witness stand amid her $100 million trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, revealing she has dealt with non-stop death threats.

On Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, told jurors it has been a heart-wrenching and shameful process to air out her past grievances while the world watches on.

"People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," she said.