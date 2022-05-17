Amber Heard Cackles Like A Witch In Recorded Fight With Johnny Depp
A bombshell audiotape of Amber Heard uncontrollably laughing during an argument with Johnny Depp where he called her a “ridiculous clown.”
Heard took the stand for the second day of cross-examination as part of her $100 million war with her ex.
Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez grilled Heard about her allegations of abuse. In court, Vasquez attempted to poke holes in the actress’ stories by using photos and videos taken by the former couple and their associates.
In one recording, the two are going back and forth about another woman. Heard starts crackling while repeating the other woman’s name.
Heard continued to laugh hysterically while responding to Depp and calling him a “joke.”
She responds to questions by Depp with a baby voice.The actor is heard telling Heard, “Yeah, I’m the joke in the industry. I’m the joke” to which she fired back “Your jealousy is so tragic.”
The actor seemed exhausted having to deal with the antics and tells his then-wife that he can’t talk to her when she sounds like Fozzie Bear.
“That’s a kid’s show,” he told her. Depp then said, “Your Uber is outside.”
Heard then started telling Depp he should run to one of his other “15 houses.” The couple didn’t stop with him telling her she was a “f------ ridiculous clown who was “screwing everyone else over.”
Depp then tells Heard she is the “most spoiled f------ brat” who he believed had “everyone fooled.”
Later, another recording from a mediation meeting in a hotel room in July 2016 was played for the jury. The two met up months after Heard had filed for divorce and accused her husband of abuse in a restraining order.
During the sit-down, Heard can be heard crying on the tape while Depp said he never wanted a divorce.
The actor also made the claim that Heard had “came around the bed and haymakered me” during her 30th birthday.
The Aquaman actress denied the allegation.
Another recording where the actress can be heard crying and pleading with Depp to stay. “I need space... I’m getting frustrated... I will take my space and you will take your space,” he said.
Heard testified that she was trying to get him not to go to his “mancave” to use drugs.
