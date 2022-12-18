Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Punching His Teen Daughter In The Face

Police were called when Stoudemire's ex-wife, Alexis Welch — who also shares three other children with the basketball coach — received a "plea for help" from the daughter in question.

The former athlete reportedly informed his ex their daughter had been "disrespectful" to him and said that she had also been "giving attitude" to her grandmother. It's been reported Stoudemire not only punched the teenager during the incident, but continued "slapping" her after hitting her in the jaw.

He later told authorities he had simply given his daughter "a whooping" for being "a liar."