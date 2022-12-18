Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Punching His Teen Daughter In The Face
Former NBA pro Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested from his Miami home around 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, after allegedly punching one of his teenage daughters in the face.
The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly striking the teen in the jaw hard enough to make her bleed.
Police were called when Stoudemire's ex-wife, Alexis Welch — who also shares three other children with the basketball coach — received a "plea for help" from the daughter in question.
The former athlete reportedly informed his ex their daughter had been "disrespectful" to him and said that she had also been "giving attitude" to her grandmother. It's been reported Stoudemire not only punched the teenager during the incident, but continued "slapping" her after hitting her in the jaw.
He later told authorities he had simply given his daughter "a whooping" for being "a liar."
"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants," the arrest record read. "The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face."
According to Miami-Dade Corrections records, Stoudemire's bond was set at $1,500. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17. It is unclear if he is currently still in police custody.
Stoudemire and Welch started dating in 2002 and tied the knot in 2012. However, in 2020, the mother-of-four filed for divorce, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” They share four children — Assata, Amar'e Jr., Aré and Alijah. — and both agreed to have “shared parental responsibility for the minor children” at the time that the divorce was finalized.
Their split came three years after the Knicks player was sued by a woman named Quynn Lovett in April 2017, accusing him of being the father of her daughter, Zoe Renee, and refusing to be an "involved parent." He later admitted that he had been quietly paying Lovett child support in the amount of over $4,000 per month. The number was later increased to $5,833 in July 2019.