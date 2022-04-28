Amanda Bynes Denies Taking Her Fiancé Paul Michael's Adderall After IG Drama: 'The Situation Escalated'

Later this morning, though, tension seemed to reach a boiling point as Bynes, 36, posted a video on her Instagram Story claiming that Michael not only allegedly relapsed but "stopped taking his medications." She also said he "vandalized his mom's home."

"His behavior is alarming and I'm afraid of what he'll do … He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house," added the Hairspray star.

She eventually recanted, informing fans that she was wrong and he "tested clean."