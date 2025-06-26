Allison Williams Secretly Gets Married to Alexander Dreymon — After Actress Makes Disturbing Sex Confession

Allison Williams has quietly married longtime fiancé Alexander Dreymon, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Williams, 37, appeared to let the big news slip during a recent interview, in which she referred to Dreymon, 42, as her husband. The Girls star and The Last Kingdom actor met on the set of Horizon Line in 2019 and began dating later that year.

Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Williams and Dreymon began dating in late 2019 after meeting on the set of 'Horizon Line.'

The pair quietly welcomed son Arlo in November 2021 via an emergency C-section, though news of his birth was not revealed until months later in April 2022. Later that year Williams and Dreymon made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premier of M3GAN. Shortly after the event Dreymon shared a photo with Williams on Instagram, confirming their engagement in his caption. He wrote: "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée."

Source: MEGA The couple quietly welcomed son Arlo in November 2021.

While the couple have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they have shared several red carpet moments together, including a PDA display at the Oscars in 2023, as well as appearances at the Met Gala in 2024 and New York Fashion Week in 2024. News of the couple tying the knot comes after Williams made a shocking confession about her hit HBO show Girls, which ran from 2012 to 2017. Williams, who played Marnie Michaels, opened up about the uncomfortable sex scenes she filmed for the show during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on June 24.

'Girls' Confession

Source: MEGA Williams revealed intimacy coordinators were not used on 'Girls.'

As they chatted about the show's steamy moments, Williams said he "loves" intimacy coordinations before revealing they weren't used in the hit series. She told Hirsch: "We didn't have them yet on Girls." A surprised Hirsch replied: "It wasn't the time for that?" Williams shot back: "It definitely was, but we didn't have them."

'It Would Have Been So Helpful'

The Get Out star added: "We had so many sex scenes to prep and work through. "It would have been so helpful to have someone who's department head of sex scenes." Instead of having intimacy coordinators oversee the numerous sex scenes Williams and her co-stars filmed, show creators Lena Dunham, who also starred as Hannah Horvath, and Jenni Konner orchestrated the shots. Williams recalled one moment when Dunham and Konner acted out an intimate scene she was set to film with her on-screen love interest Ebon Moss-Bacharach.

Source: MEGA Williams said show creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner oversaw the scenes.

She said: "I have this picture of Lena and Jenni acting out the moment where Desi was going down on me — eating my a-- — and I have a picture of them where I think it's Jenni is leaning over a windowsill and Lena is leaning behind her like smiling being like, 'This is what we picture.' "And I was like, 'Great!' but they were busy. That should have been someone else's job." Williams wasn't alone in her opinion that Girls would have benefited from a professional. Dunham also confessed she wished they would have employed an intimacy coordinator on set.

