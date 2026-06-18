'All My Children' Actor Paul Avery Dead: Soap Opera Star Dies in House Fire Alongside Wife — As Couple's Daughter Cries 'I'm Devastated'

According to reports, Avery and his wife were found in critical condition by firefighters in the early morning of Tuesday, June 16. While CPR is said to have been administered, the pair died.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The couple's daughter, Kyle, confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, with a heartbreaking statement, as she said, "I'm devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning."

"We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so," she concluded.