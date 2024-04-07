'Heartless': Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Laughs and Jokes About Baltimore Bridge Collapse Conspiracy Theories on Podcast
In a recent episode of the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba made controversial remarks and jokes about the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Habba, who was a guest on the podcast, engaged in banter with the hosts as they played a video of the bridge collapse, which resulted in six fatalities. The conversation quickly turned into a series of conspiracy theories about the cause of the disaster.
During the podcast, the hosts and guests traded lighthearted comments about the incident.
Bet-David played a sped-up video of the collapse, prompting laughter from the participants. Habba even compared the chaotic scene to her driving style, saying, "It’s like me driving! You can ask my friends, they won’t get in the car with me."
The conversation veered into speculations about the involvement of a ship in the incident, with the panelist acknowledging the lack of concrete information and labeling their theories as mere speculation.
One guest on the panel called the clip a "cyber attack video."
Another guest said the tragic incident looked like "the movie Leave the World Behind. But you’re looking at me like I’m crazy ... All all I’m saying is, this is speculation. Nobody knows s---."
The insensitivity displayed by Habba and the podcast hosts drew criticism from various quarters, especially considering the severity of the bridge collapse and the loss of lives. The careless remarks and jokes made in the aftermath of a tragic event raised eyebrows and led to public outrage.
The PBD Podcast episode, which featured Habba's controversial comments, has since garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. The video clip of the discussion has been widely circulated, drawing condemnation for the lack of empathy and seriousness displayed by the participants.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip in a post that read, "These people are absolutely heartless. People died in this accident and they're playing funny music over it like its a silly little goof. They should all be ashamed."
Another person wrote, "There is nothing funny about a deadly catastrophe that took human lives. Between Tim Pool laughing about NYC women being smashed in the face and Habba giggling about the bridge disaster, hard not to say MAGA isn't full of giggly moronic d-----."
A third user mocked, "And these people refer to themselves as patriots."