'Heartless': Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Laughs and Jokes About Baltimore Bridge Collapse Conspiracy Theories on Podcast

Habba, who was a guest on the podcast, engaged in banter with the hosts as they played a video of the bridge collapse, which resulted in six fatalities. The conversation quickly turned into a series of conspiracy theories about the cause of the disaster.

During the podcast, the hosts and guests traded lighthearted comments about the incident.

Bet-David played a sped-up video of the collapse, prompting laughter from the participants. Habba even compared the chaotic scene to her driving style, saying, "It’s like me driving! You can ask my friends, they won’t get in the car with me."