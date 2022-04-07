'Alien' Sea Creature With A Human Like Mouth Washes Up On The Shore Of Australia

Drew Lambert was with his family walking down the beach when they came across an odd-looking sea creature lying in a bundle of shored seaweed. Lambert took out his phone and was able to get a good look at just about every angle of the creature.

The side of it facing up seemed to be a smooth grey texture similar to that of the skin of a dolphin, but with a strange, contorted tail that looked torn apart while curling in towards its body. The creature didn't seem to have any limbs or easily noticeable eyes, but what seemed the oddest to the local onlookers were the human-like lips around the mouth on the bottom of the sea beast.