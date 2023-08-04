Teenager Alicia Navarro — Found After Being Missing for TK Years — Moves to Reservation Riddled With Violence, Drugs and Sex Crimes
An 18-year-old girl from Arizona who was declared missing for four years before walking into a police station and asking to be removed from the missing children list has relocated to a reservation riddled with violence, drugs, and sex crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
New photos obtained of runaway Alicia Navarro show her and boyfriend Eddy Davis, 36, moving the remainder of their belongings to his mother's trailer home on the Fort Belknap Reservation on Thursday. The pair were seen emptying the trunk of an SUV and carrying several items.
"We have high incidents of substance abuse, drug abuse, alcohol abuse [and a] lot of inter-generational traumas with abuse in general," Connie Filesteel told The New York Post, noting she had been a tribal member for most of her life and had witnessed no shortage of trials and tribulations.
Nine sex offenders are said to be residing on the land. "We obviously have a lot of real positives but also we also deal a lot of these inter-generational traumas," Filesteel said.
Navarro had gone missing just days before her 15th birthday. The teen, described as autistic but high-functioning, left her Glendale home overnight in September 2019.
Her parents were later stunned to see a note that read, "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I'm sorry." Navarro's mother, Jessica Nuñez, was quick to act and launched a nationwide search for her daughter.
Amid recent events, Nuñez was overjoyed while announcing that Navarro was located, calling it a "miracle."
"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example," she said in a Facebook video. "Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight."
- Guilty, Your Honor? Orange County Judge Arrested on Suspicion of Wife's Murder After Fatal Shooting at Multi-Million-Dollar Home
- Autopsy Shocker: Rapper, 32, Whose Body Found Stuffed Inside Sealed Barrel in Malibu Cause of Death Revealed
- Abusive Babysitter Causes Brain Bleed in 7-Year-Old Girl During English Language Lessons, Blames it on Cartwheels: Police
The teen being found safe gave Nuñez hope they could reunite soon in the future. "It is a blessing that after being missing for so long Alicia can come back home," said a spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department.
"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," they clarified.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Reports state there is no indication that Davis had any part in Navarro's disappearance.
Navarro also told police she could come and go freely, and was not injured. Police confirmed that she does not face criminal charges.