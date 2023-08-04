Teenager Alicia Navarro — Found After Being Missing for TK Years — Moves to Reservation Riddled With Violence, Drugs and Sex Crimes

"We have high incidents of substance abuse, drug abuse, alcohol abuse [and a] lot of inter-generational traumas with abuse in general," Connie Filesteel told The New York Post, noting she had been a tribal member for most of her life and had witnessed no shortage of trials and tribulations.

Nine sex offenders are said to be residing on the land. "We obviously have a lot of real positives but also we also deal a lot of these inter-generational traumas," Filesteel said.

Navarro had gone missing just days before her 15th birthday. The teen, described as autistic but high-functioning, left her Glendale home overnight in September 2019.