Home > News > crime Alicia Navarro Cried as FBI Agents Raided Montana Home Where She Lived, 'Cuffed' Man: Neighbor Source: Finding Alicia/Facebook By: Haley Gunn Aug. 1 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

FBI agents raided the Montana home where former missing Arizona teen Alicia Navarro had most recently been living before she turned herself into authorities last week, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she initially told officers she had not been harmed, the 18-year-old "hung her head" and covered her eyes as FBI agents conducted the search last Wednesday — and escorted an unidentified man in handcuffs away from the residence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Finding Alicia/Facebook

On July 23, Navarro walked into a local Montana police department and asked to be removed from the national registry of missing children. Four years had passed since she disappeared from her family's Glendale home in the middle of the night, leaving only a short apology note behind. Authorities quickly began investigating how Navarro made it to Montana from Arizona, as well as where and who she had been living with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Havre Police Department/Facebook

Neighbors recalled a chaotic scene outside of the apartment where Navarro apparently led investigators. "Three Havre police [cars] pulled up out of the building and they all got out with guns drawn and went into the apartment," local resident Ron Turner told The Post. Turner added that armed FBI agents wearing tactical gear and carrying assault rifles joined local police as they surrounded the building before making entry. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Finding Alicia/Facebook

Once the combined law enforcement groups were inside the apartment, Turned recalled a "cuffed" man being escorted from the home. "They put him in a police car and they left fairly quickly," the neighbor said before noting another shocking observation. "I would say five to 10 minutes later they bring this girl out," Turned continued. "They brought this girl out and I told my wife, ‘Oh man, that don’t look good. She looks really young." "Little did I know she was legal age but she sure didn’t look it," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Finding Alicia/Facebook

"She seemed fine when she first came out. Then she covered her eyes like this for a while," the neighbor said while making a cupping motion. The girl who Turner described as having "covered her whole eyes" as if "she was crying" was Navarro. "The guy got taken away by the time she came out. Officers were talking to her," Turner continued. "They were talking to her and they were over there maybe three minutes and she hung her head and covered her face." Two days later, police announced that a man had been detained in connection with Navarro's disappearance, thought it was not confirmed if it was the same man who was in the apartment with Navarro.

Powered by RedCircle