Alicia Navarro, 18, Flees Montana Apartment Overnight with 36-Year-Old Man: Report
Overnight formerly missing Arizona teen Alicia Navarro, 18, fled the Montana apartment she had been living at with a bearded man twice her age, RadarOnine.com has learned.
The bizarre turn of events followed an FBI raid conducted at the same residence last Wednesday. Neighbors said they watched as FBI agents and officers from the Havre Police Department entered the apartment and reemerged with a man in handcuffs.
Onlookers recalled Navarro hanging her head and covering her eyes as if she had been crying when officers escorted her out of the same apartment minutes after the man was loaded into a police cruiser. That man is believed to be Walmart employee Eddie Davis, 36.
On Tuesday afternoon, neighbors claimed they watched Navarro quickly pack up and leave the apartment with Davis, who was described as a "husky" older male with a beard.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Garrett Smith, who lives nearby the apartment, told The Post that Navarro and Davis' sudden move was assisted by the 36-year-old's alleged family members.
Navarro and Davis left the residence in a dark-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse at around 8 PM Monday night. Smith reported the sighting to the police.
Smith said that as the 18-year-old girl drove away with Davis, he saw the man's alleged family members loading boxes into a 2000s Chevrolet Suburban. They continued to move boxes, furniture, and items from the home the next day.
- Alicia Navarro Cried as FBI Agents Raided Montana Home Where She Lived, 'Cuffed' Man: Neighbor
- Human Remains Found in 55-Gallon Drum in Malibu Lagoon, Only Miles From Celeb Hangout Nobu
- Maryland Father Said He Heard a 'Pop' When Changing His 6-Week-Old Son's Diaper, But Now He's Accused of Breaking the Newborn's Leg
Smith noted that Navarro's "demeanor didn’t look any different from the last time I saw her" as he recalled last week's chaos at the home.
The neighbor noted that as Navarro got into the vehicle with Davis, she was "just quiet, shy … Didn’t say a word, didn’t look down or look up. Just looked straight."
While authorities confirmed that a man had been taken into custody and was questioned about Navarro's disappearance, no arrests have been made in the case so far.
The events were spurred after Navarro walked into a local police department last week and asked to be removed as a missing person, allegedly so that she could obtain a driver's license.
Navarro's mother, Jessica Nuñez, believed her then-14-year-old daughter was lured away from their Glendale, Arizona, home by someone she met online. Nuñez relentlessly searched for her daughter and the two reconnected over video call after the teen contacted police.
It is worth noting that Nuñez's theory does not indicate that Davis was involved with Navarro's initial disappearance or when and where they met. Due to Navarro now being a legal adult, she is free to return to her mother in Arizona at her own will.
This is an active investigation.