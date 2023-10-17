Alicia Keys Under Fire for 'Sick Ode to Hamas Terror Attacks' in Now-deleted Instagram Post: 'I've Had My Eyes on Paragliding'
Alicia Keys came under fire this week after she allegedly published a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks” in a now-deleted Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip last weekend, the 42-year-old Fallin’ singer took to Instagram to ask her more than 27 million followers if she should take up paragliding.
Keys also posted a picture alongside the controversial post in which she wore a green jacket and sported black and white highlights in her hair – colors that critics argued were a “coded message” signaling her support for Palestine because the colors matched the colors of the Palestinian flag.
“Question: What would u do if you weren't afraid of anything???” Keys, whose husband is Muslim, wrote on Monday. “Tell me your truth…I've had my eyes on paragliding.”
According to an advocacy group against anti-Semitism called StopAntisemitism, Keys made a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks” because the Palestinian militant group used paragliders to launch their attack against Israel on October 7.
“In a now deleted tweet, Alicia Keys shares an IG post about trying paragliding if she wasn't afraid,” the group wrote on X after the singer’s post was deleted.
“Is this some sick ode to the Hamas terrorists that infiltrated Israel, killed over 1300 people, beheaded babies, raped women, and kidnapped Holocaust survivors?” StopAntisemitism asked.
Sources close to the Show Me Love singer said that Keys was “horrified” by how her Instagram post was interpreted, and Keys later published another message in which she said that her post was “completely unrelated” to the Hamas attack against Israel and its aftermath.
“The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” Keys wrote on Monday night.
“My heart has been breaking,” she added. “I pray and stand for peace.”
- Kylie Jenner Posts, Then Quickly Deletes, Support for Israel After Facing Backlash From Pro-Palestine Groups
- 'Turning a Blind Eye': Gigi Hadid Denounced by State of Israel Over Meme About Palestine Conflict
- War of Words: Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Fight Over College Students Protesting Against Israel
Guy Oseary, who was born in Israel and previously managed the singer, also spoke out to defend Keys amid the Instagram post controversy.
“There's talk of an anti-Semitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her Instagram,” Oseary wrote. “I can confirm to anyone in my [Jewish] community that needs to hear it: it's NOT true.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way,” he added regarding the singer’s paragliding comment.
“I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down,” Oseary continued. “Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights.”
Meanwhile, other users criticized Keys for the initial post and argued that the singer “knew what she was doing” by sporting the colors of the Palestinian flag and expressing interest in paragliding.
“The colors of her jacket…” one user wrote. “Too many coincidences to be a coincidence.”
“Of course it is!” wrote another. “Look at the colors she’s wearing, the reference to paragliding…she knew EXACTLY what she was doing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 1,400 people were killed after Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on October 7.