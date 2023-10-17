Alicia Keys Under Fire for 'Sick Ode to Hamas Terror Attacks' in Now-deleted Instagram Post: 'I've Had My Eyes on Paragliding'

Alicia Keys came under fire this week after she allegedly published a “sick ode to the Hamas terrorist attacks” in a now-deleted Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip last weekend, the 42-year-old Fallin’ singer took to Instagram to ask her more than 27 million followers if she should take up paragliding.