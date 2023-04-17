Ali Wong TRASHED For Staying Silent About 'BEEF' Costar David Choe's Past Controversial 'Rape' Comments
BEEF might be a hit on Netflix, but fans are starting to turn on the show's star Ali Wong for staying silent about her costar David Choe's controversial past, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following the success of Season One, a clip of Choe has resurfaced, showing the actor — who plays Isaac in the series — bragging about his "rapey" behavior and a shocking sexual encounter on a podcast he cohosted with adult film star Asa Akira.
In a March 10, 2014, episode of DVDASA, Choe recalled being unable to control himself from pleasuring his manhood without permission during a massage from a masseuse he called "Rose." Trigger warning: the details are disturbing, so much so that his podcast cohost repeatedly accused him of being a rapist.
"It's dangerous and it's super self-destructive. I'm at a place and there's potential for a lawsuit . . . and she has given me no signs that she's into me or that this is appropriate behavior. In my head I go, Do you care if I jerk off right now? and it sounds so creepy in my head that I go, I can't say that out loud . . . So I go back to the chill method of you never ask first, you just do it, get in trouble and then pay the price later," Choe said.
"So I just start j------ off. So then her hands get off my leg and she just stops . . . I go 'Look I'm sorry I can't help myself — can you just pretend like I'm not doing this and you continue with the massage?' And she's like 'All right' and she does . . . I'm like 'Can I touch your butt?' and I reach out and touch her butt and she pulls away. She doesn't want me to touch her butt."
"She's definitely not into it, but she's not stopping it either," he told Akira.
Choe detailed how he placed the masseuse's hand on him twice and asked her to "kiss it a little." He claimed she said, "No," but revealed, "I take the back of her head and I push it down on my d--- and she doesn't do it. And I say, 'Open your mouth, open your mouth,' and she does it and I start face------- her."
Choe claimed he finished, and Rose asked him to turn back around so she could finish the massage.
His cohost responded, "You raped . . . allegedly," to which he replied, "Well . . . encouraged."
"I just want to make it clear that I admit that that's rapey behavior," Choe continued. "But I am not a rapist. With the rape stuff. . . I mean, I would have been in a lot of trouble right now if I put her hand on my d--- and she's like, 'F------ stop I'm gonna go call security.' That would have been a much different story. But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that's what achieved the erection quest."
At the time, Choe experienced fallout and denied he raped anyone repeatedly — but now, new eyeballs are seeing the clip and demanding answers. Many want the series' leading female to address her costar's disturbing comments, especially after Wong made her Twitter profile private.
"Let’s talk facts. David Choe admitted on video to raping someone, then claimed he was being satirical. Steven Yuen and Ali Wong, his friends, hired him for BEEF. Now Choe is claiming copyright to have the video taken down and has Wong privated her account," one user alleged.
"Ali wong AND steven yeun were executive producers on this and need to address it. they were the ones who recommended david, their friend, for the role," shared another. "I'm extremely disappointed at how the executive producers of BEEF, which includes Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, have been handling the David Choe situation. The fact they've been close friends with him, cast him, and are now silent (or actively protecting) him is beyond angering," shared a third.
Some believe there's no recovery from this.
"No recovering it because they still hired and defended his behavior by trying to get it scrubbed away…I wouldn’t care if they did kill off David choe’s character the fact that Steven yeun & ali wong are apart of it makes it irredeemable in my eyes they hired a close trash friend," added someone else.
As for Cloe, he addressed the backlash in 2014, claiming, "If I am guilty of anything, it's bad storytelling in the style of douche."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wong's rep and Netflix for comment.