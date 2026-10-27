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Home > News > Sex Trafficking

'Monster' Alexander Brothers Sentenced to 30 Years Behind Bars — After Siblings' Families Begged Judge for Leniency

Alon Alexander, his twin brother Oren, and older brother Tal were sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Source: MEGA

Alon Alexander, his twin brother Oren, and older brother Tal were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

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Three Florida brothers who used their family's real estate wealth and empire to sexually assault dozens of women have been sentenced to 30 years in New York federal prison for s-x trafficking convictions, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Oren, Alon, and Tal Alexander were each found guilty in March on 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit s-x trafficking and s-x trafficking by force.

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'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde'

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Several women came forward with allegations against the brothers.
Source: Miami Dade Police

Several women came forward with allegations against the brothers.

The three men, twins Oren and Alon, 39, and 40-year-old Tal, came face-to-face with a dozen of their victims at a sentencing hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 27.

During their trial, prosecutors argued at least 70 women came forward with allegations they were sexually assaulted by the men, who were described as "serial abusers."

Prosecutors had asked for life sentences, but U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni settled on 30 years each, describing them as "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," while slamming them for continuing to deny their crimes.

"I don't refer to people as monsters because even r-pists can change, but your conduct was monstrous," the judge blasted.

She also shared her opinion that the brothers should not be incarcerated at the same prison because they were a bad influence on each other. The brothers' lawyers argued Tuesday that they should be able to serve their sentences together.

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Accusation of Aggressiveness from the Brothers

Victims gave firsthand accounts of their terror.
Source: MIAMI DADE POLICE

Victims gave firsthand accounts of their terror.

Before and during their trial, female victims detailed their aggressors' attacks, with one woman claiming she was invited by Oren to his $27.5million home in 2021, where he assaulted her.

She said: "I start pulling away, and as I pull away, he starts getting aggressive, kissing me, holding me firmly. He ripped the top of my dress.

"He pushed me onto his bed, and I laid there stiff and in shock, and he got on top of me."

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Victim Describes the Brothers as 'Scary'

The brothers reportedly grinned during the sentencing.
Source: COURT TV

The brothers reportedly grinned during the sentencing.

Another woman told police that she went to a Miami condo in 2016, expecting to meet Alon for a barbecue, but found the brothers waiting there upon her arrival.

"They just had this weird presence about them. It was just very, very, very scary," the woman recalled, adding that one of the brothers, "just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down."

She further told investigators both Oren and Alon took turns sexually assaulting her.

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They were sentenced in federal court in New York.
Source: MEGA

They were sentenced in federal court in New York.

The brothers were originally arrested in 2024 and have been held without bail ever since. Prosecutors argued they began sexually assaulting women as early as 2001 or 2002, when they were in high school.

As the years passed, the government said, they developed a pattern of drugging and r-ping women whom they seduced with luxury getaways.

The defendants felt empowered to take whatever they wanted from any woman or girl who agreed to get on a plane, go to a party, or sit at their table at a nightclub,' prosecutors said.

During Tuesday's hearing, the brothers reportedly were seen grinning in court as the sentence was handed out.

The brothers' parents, Orly and Shlomi Alexander, had asked the judge to spare their three sons from spending the rest of their lives behind bars, and begged the judge to consider the "whole lives" of their troubled sons, insisting they are devoted fathers, loving husbands and charitable men who deserve a chance to return home and raise their children.

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