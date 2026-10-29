Alexander Brothers Begin Appeal Fight After 30-Year Sentences as Judge Calls Their Conduct 'Monstrous'

Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, are preparing to challenge their convictions after a federal judge sentenced each brother to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and related federal sex crimes.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni handed down the sentences Oct. 27 in Manhattan, seven months after a jury found the brothers guilty on all 10 counts following a six-week trial. Each brother also received 10 years of supervised release.

The brothers' attorneys had sought the 15-year mandatory minimum, while federal prosecutors asked for life sentences.

Caproni described their conduct as "monstrous" and questioned whether they could make meaningful progress toward rehabilitation while continuing to deny responsibility.