Alexander Brothers Begin Appeal Fight After 30-Year Sentences as Judge Calls Their Conduct 'Monstrous'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:00 a.m. ET
Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, are preparing to challenge their convictions after a federal judge sentenced each brother to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and related federal sex crimes.
U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni handed down the sentences Oct. 27 in Manhattan, seven months after a jury found the brothers guilty on all 10 counts following a six-week trial. Each brother also received 10 years of supervised release.
The brothers' attorneys had sought the 15-year mandatory minimum, while federal prosecutors asked for life sentences.
Caproni described their conduct as "monstrous" and questioned whether they could make meaningful progress toward rehabilitation while continuing to deny responsibility.
Alexander Brothers Denied Drugging and Raping Women
The case centered on allegations that the brothers used their wealth, social connections, and access to luxury properties to lure women to private gatherings, trips, and other events where prosecutors said women were drugged and sexually assaulted.
Federal prosecutors said the conduct spanned from at least 2008 through 2021 and involved women and minors.
Eleven women testified during the trial, while more than 70 women have accused at least one of the brothers of sexual misconduct, according to reporting on the case.
The jury convicted Tal and Alon of sex trafficking a minor, while Oren was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. The brothers have denied drugging, raping, or trafficking women.
Judge Valerie Caproni Questioned Their Rehabilitation
Caproni also pushed back against the brothers' claims that marriage and fatherhood had changed them. During sentencing, she compared their public personas with their conduct, describing them as "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."
The judge also raised concerns about whether the three siblings should serve their sentences together.
She indicated she would communicate those concerns to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has final authority over their placements.
She also recommended that they be housed in Florida to make family visits easier, though that recommendation is not binding.
The brothers were previously held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Caproni declined a defense request to keep them there while they pursue their appeals, according to reporting from the sentencing hearing.
The question of whether they will be housed together remains unresolved.
Their defense attorneys argued that separating the siblings could affect their emotional well-being, while Caproni expressed concern that their continued proximity could interfere with rehabilitation.
The brothers now face lengthy federal prison terms, with the appeals process expected to become the next major legal step.