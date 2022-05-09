Alex Rodriguez Sips Champagne With Bikini-Clad Mystery Brunette On Yacht After Being Linked To Fitness Model Kathryne Padgett
Is Alex Rodriguez playing the field? The former MLB star was caught drinking champagne and looking cozy with a new mystery woman. His latest rumored fling, fitness model Kathryne Padgett, was nowhere in sight.
A-Rod was one of the many celebrities spotted in Miami, Florida, over the weekend for the first-ever F1 Grand Prix, but he took time away from the races to spend solo time with the bikini-clad brunette. The duo was seen sipping champagne and laughing with each other while enjoying the views of the Atlantic ocean from their private mega yacht.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 46-year-old, who lives in Miami, sipped on a glass of bubbles while soaking up the gorgeous sunshine and hanging out with the unidentified female.
Sporting a black t-shirt, A-Rod failed to remove his clothing, but the mystery woman came to impress.
Slipping out of her black jeans and tank, A-Rod's much-younger companion strutted her stuff in an itty bitty string bikini. Flaunting her fabulous figure with bottoms that were so small they were practically floss, she pulled her long locks up in a high pony and channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez with massive hoop earrings.
A-Rod and his possible new love interest looked at ease in each other's company. They were photographed in a spirited conversation and appeared to tease one another before jumping on the yacht.
Once on the sea vessel, they sat close together, and both rocked huge smiles.
The ex-baseball star's love life has made headlines since his engagement to J. Lo ended in April 2021. Of course, she famously moved on with a quickness, rekindling her love for one of her other exes, Ben Affleck.
While she's now engaged to the actor, A-Rod hasn't seemed to find a replacement yet.
He has most recently been linked to 25-year-old Padgett. They were just seen together last month at the Minnesota Timberwolves game at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
The fitness model from Dallas, Texas, was also A-Rod's date to Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field in January.
She's been spotted in Miami with him since.