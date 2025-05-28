Alan Alda Lifts Lid on Family Horrors That Will Haunt Him to Grave — 'My Mom Didn't Try to Stab My Dad Until I Was 6'

In the first line of his 2005 memoir, Never Have Your Dog Stuffed, Alan writes: "My mother didn’t try to stab my father until I was six, but she must have shown signs of oddness before that."

In a new interview, Alan discussed just how close an eye he had to keep on his mother: "... It may be true. What I was aware of was that I had to constantly observe her. When she told me something, I had to figure out whether this was reality or just her reality.

"She would point to cracks in the wall and say there were cameras in there taking our picture."