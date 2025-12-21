Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Al Pacino
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jealous Al Pacino Fuming Over Bill Maher Swooping in on His Baby Mama Noor — 'He's Calling Him a Snake'

Al Pacino has been left fuming as Bill Maher swoops in on Noor, sparking tension.
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino has been left fuming as Bill Maher swoops in on Noor, sparking tension.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Godfather legend Al Pacino wants comedian Bill Maher to keep his mitts off the actor's baby mama, Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, and 31-year-old film producer Alfallah – mom to Pacino's son Roman, 2 – were recently spotted leaving Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The outing comes more than a year after the pair was caught on camera leaving the same location.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Triangle Turns Deeply Embarrassing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Bill Maher and Noor Alfallah were spotted leaving a Chateau Marmont party in West Hollywood, reigniting dating rumors they deny.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher and Noor Alfallah were spotted leaving a Chateau Marmont party in West Hollywood, reigniting dating rumors they deny.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Maher and Alfallah insisted they're just good friends – and the raven-haired hottie claims to still spend time every day with her 85-year-old ex.

"Who doesn't want to be together with him? He's the coolest guy," she said.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Al's always at pains to deny that he's still got romantic feelings towards Noor, but everyone knows that's just bravado and he's still totally smitten.

"The fact Bill has swooped in and stolen her from under his nose is insulting and deeply embarrassing."

Article continues below advertisement

Jealous Pacino Won’t Let Go

Article continues below advertisement
al pacino fumes bill maher swooping noor calls him snake
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino is 'upset about Maher's closeness to Alfallah,' the mother of his 2-year-old son, Roman.

Article continues below advertisement

Alfallah and the Serpico star were first linked in 2022 – and Roman was born in June 2023. But insiders said shortly afterward, their romance cooled.

Still, the insider said jealous Pacino doesn't want Alfallah to move on with the droll funnyman.

"Al's no fool. He can see what's going on here, and it's really rubbing him up the wrong way," the source shared.

"He's not buying this line that they're just dining buddies who are bouncing work ideas around.

"To him, it's plain as day that Bill's lying about his intentions. Al is calling him a snake and a wolf in sheep's clothing, who's not to be trusted."

Article continues below advertisement

Jealousy Sparks Bitter Accusations

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Russell Crowe has crushed Britney Theriot's bridal dreams after five years as he admits marriage is not in his future.

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe 'Crushes' Longtime Girlfriend Britney Theriot's Bridal Dreams After 5 Years Together – as Actor Admits Marriage Isn't in His Future

Split photos of Meghan and Thomas Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged for Girl Scouts Movie Amid Dad's Health Crisis — As 'Any Cookie Queen Worth Her Salt Would Be By His Side'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Alfallah said she still sees Pacino daily, even as insiders said the 'Godfather' star is jealous of her friendship with Maher.
Source: MEGA

Alfallah said she still sees Pacino daily, even as insiders said the 'Godfather' star is jealous of her friendship with Maher.

According to the source, Alfallah is finding herself in a "tricky situation" as she doesn't "owe Pacino anything romantically at this point."

The source added: "She'd be within her rights to put him in his place and tell him that. But the guy's frail and sensitive. She doesn't want to hurt him, which is why they're sticking to this 'just good friends' line – which nobody in their friend group is buying for a second."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.