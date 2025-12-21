EXCLUSIVE: Jealous Al Pacino Fuming Over Bill Maher Swooping in on His Baby Mama Noor — 'He's Calling Him a Snake'

Godfather legend Al Pacino wants comedian Bill Maher to keep his mitts off the actor's baby mama, Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, and 31-year-old film producer Alfallah – mom to Pacino's son Roman, 2 – were recently spotted leaving Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The outing comes more than a year after the pair was caught on camera leaving the same location.