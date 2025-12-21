EXCLUSIVE: Jealous Al Pacino Fuming Over Bill Maher Swooping in on His Baby Mama Noor — 'He's Calling Him a Snake'
Dec. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Godfather legend Al Pacino wants comedian Bill Maher to keep his mitts off the actor's baby mama, Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, and 31-year-old film producer Alfallah – mom to Pacino's son Roman, 2 – were recently spotted leaving Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The outing comes more than a year after the pair was caught on camera leaving the same location.
Love Triangle Turns Deeply Embarrassing
According to sources, Maher and Alfallah insisted they're just good friends – and the raven-haired hottie claims to still spend time every day with her 85-year-old ex.
"Who doesn't want to be together with him? He's the coolest guy," she said.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Al's always at pains to deny that he's still got romantic feelings towards Noor, but everyone knows that's just bravado and he's still totally smitten.
"The fact Bill has swooped in and stolen her from under his nose is insulting and deeply embarrassing."
Jealous Pacino Won’t Let Go
Alfallah and the Serpico star were first linked in 2022 – and Roman was born in June 2023. But insiders said shortly afterward, their romance cooled.
Still, the insider said jealous Pacino doesn't want Alfallah to move on with the droll funnyman.
"Al's no fool. He can see what's going on here, and it's really rubbing him up the wrong way," the source shared.
"He's not buying this line that they're just dining buddies who are bouncing work ideas around.
"To him, it's plain as day that Bill's lying about his intentions. Al is calling him a snake and a wolf in sheep's clothing, who's not to be trusted."
Jealousy Sparks Bitter Accusations
According to the source, Alfallah is finding herself in a "tricky situation" as she doesn't "owe Pacino anything romantically at this point."
The source added: "She'd be within her rights to put him in his place and tell him that. But the guy's frail and sensitive. She doesn't want to hurt him, which is why they're sticking to this 'just good friends' line – which nobody in their friend group is buying for a second."