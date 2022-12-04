'Everyone Should Have The Right To Their Own Opinion': Akon Under Fire After DEFENDING Kanye West's Praise Of Adolf Hitler
Famed singer and record producer Akon has now come under fire after defending Kanye West following the embattled rapper’s condemned praise of Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye celebrated Hitler earlier this week while appearing for an interview with the also embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone,” Kanye said after Jones insisted the rapper-turned-fashion designer was not like Hitler. “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”
“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Kanye continued. “Also, Hitler was born Christian. I like Hitler.”
While Kanye’s comments only added gasoline to the fire of his previous anti-Semitic comments, and resulted in all around condemnation, Akon chose to defend the 45-year-old rapper because Kanye has a right to his “own opinion.”
"Not really, because those comments don't really affect me personally,” Akon explained when he was questioned whether he is upset with Kanye’s insensitive remarks.
"I clearly do not agree with Kanye’s remarks about Hitler,” Akon added after he came under fire for not denouncing Kanye. “I am simply saying that everyone should have the right to their own opinion. Doesn’t mean we will always agree."
But Akon’s rebuttal only pushed the singer and record producer further into hot water, because shortly after he doubled back on his defense of Kanye’s Hitler comments Akon was scrutinized on social media.
“You missed out the part when you said Kanye’s comments don’t bother you because they don’t affect you,” wrote on Twitter user. “You’re normalizing antisemitism by calling it a matter of opinion. Saying you love Hitler and denying the Holocaust isn’t an opinion. That’s hate speech. Why not condemn Kanye?”
“For you to offer any defense of Kanye’s opinion suggesting Hitler was a great guy is offensive,” wrote another. “To normalize opinion disregarding those holocaust deaths is shocking. Surely you see a difference between opinion and fact.”
“Saying the holocaust didn’t happen and praising someone that engaged in genocide are not opinions, they are hate speech,” fumed yet one more person on Twitter. “Why would you go out of your way to defend that? You could just say it’s wrong and leave it there. You are helping to normalize it. Why?”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kanye has been on an anti-Semitic binge for more than one month. The College Dropout hip-hop artist first expressed his outrageous views in October via a wild rant that saw him be temporarily banned from social media.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," he wrote in early October while simultaneously misspelling a slew of terms despite being an alleged lyrical and melodic genius.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," he wrote further. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."