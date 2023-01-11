Rescue Team Founder Arrested For 'Child Rape' Weeks After His Divers Helped Lead Police To Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
Adventures With Purpose founder Jared Leisek has been arrested for alleged "child rape" several weeks after his divers helped lead police to missing teen Kiely Rodni.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that Leisek was taken into custody in Utah on January 5. He was charged with the alleged 1992 crime back in November.
The victim is allegedly a relative who was between the ages of 9 and 10, while he was claimed to be seven years older.
The bail amount was not available in the Sanpete County jail booking records viewed by RadarOnline.com. It's unclear if he remains in custody.
RadarOnline.com should note that Utah does not have a statute of limitations for these types of cases as of 2013. The first incident occurred in the alleged victim's bedroom, according to the court documents.
Per the shocking filing, the second alleged incident occurred at their grandparents' house that same year, according to Inside Edition.
A series of leaked emails have since detailed alleged correspondence between Liesek and the relative, stating that he "made peace in my life with all things bad including this."
He mentioned his family's background and Mormonism while sharing that he regretted his actions. "I am so very sorry for the things that we cannot change," Leisek allegedly wrote.
A court hearing was originally set for December but canceled after YouTubers tried to livestream the proceedings.
As we previously reported, his Oregon-based group, Adventures with Purpose, helped solve several missing person cases, including missing California teen Kiely Rodni's.
His team of divers located her body and car in Prosser Lake, California, last summer.
Rodni was tragically identified as the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir after an autopsy was completed following the devastating discovery of her silver Honda CRV.
Kiely was only 16 and had went missing on August 6 after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
Prior to her discovery, RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke with her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, who told her beloved daughter, "We just miss you so much and just want you to come home."