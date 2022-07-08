Addison Rae Dad’s Mistress Breaks Silence: Renée Ash, 25, Apologizes To Social Media Superstar

Ash is speaking out, apologizing for dropping the bomb on Addison, who boasts 88 million followers on TikTok, and her mother, Sheri Easterling. “If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family. I am beyond sorry for that,” Lopez's lover told Page Six.

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has,” Ash continued. “And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”