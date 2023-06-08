Adam DeVine Recalls Watching Man Get 'Gunned Down' Outside of His $2.6 Million Hollywood Home With Wife
Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine recalled the frightening moment when he and his wife, Chloe Bridge, watched a man get "gunned down" across the street from their $2.6 million home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
DeVine, 39, opened up about the tragic shooting during a live taping for the podcast This Is Important, which was hosted by his former Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, plus Kyle Newacheck.
DeVine set the scene by explaining that his neighbors were involved in a "crazy poker game" operation.
"People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces," DeVine told the hosts as he noted other seemingly nefarious aspects of the over-the-top production.
"And I see these dudes and it’s like fun to sit and watch," DeVine continued. "[So] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy."
The actor paused for a moment and issued a warning, "this is where it gets sad."
"Someone was murdered there," DeVine continued. "Someone was murdered."
That "someone" was later identified as Emil Lahaziel, 39.
"Yeah, dude, I called that s---. I called that s---," DeVine said of the extravagant game nights. "I was like ‘This is dastardly s--- going down here’ and sure enough, someone is gunned down."
The podcast hosts were stunned. Newacheck managed to mumble out "sad," to which Holm added, "Yeah, a real person, no longer with us."
"Yeah but, that happens, people be dying," DeVine concluded his shocking tale. "This isn’t Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life."
According to the Los Angeles Times, at around 2 AM on Wednesday, Lahaziel was arguing with an unknown man in the driveway of the house adjacent to DeVine.
The man allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. Law enforcement performed CPR on Lahaziel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.