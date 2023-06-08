Adam DeVine Recalls Watching Man Get 'Gunned Down' Outside of His $2.6 Million Hollywood Home With Wife

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine recalled the frightening moment when he and his wife, Chloe Bridge, watched a man get "gunned down" across the street from their $2.6 million home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DeVine, 39, opened up about the tragic shooting during a live taping for the podcast This Is Important, which was hosted by his former Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, plus Kyle Newacheck.