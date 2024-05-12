Home > Misc A Guide to Surviving the NAB Show As a First-Time Attendee Source: UNSPLASH By: Radar Staff May 12 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Held in April at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC) each year, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show is a massive trade show focusing on the media, technology, and entertainment industries. Driving listeners and engaging viewers, this event gathers professionals to discover the latest content creation, production, distribution, and monetization trends. It enables attendees to explore cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of broadcasting, film, television, and audio production. Having multiple halls filled with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their latest tech and innovations, the LVCC itself is massive. Attending this convention can be pretty overwhelming for first-time attendees, and they can easily get lost in the maze of booths and miss out on key things. Here's a guide to help you navigate the NAB Show like a pro and make the most of your experience.

1.Research and Planning You must familiarize yourself with the NAB schedule, exhibitor list, and floor plan. Identify critical sessions, speakers, and vendors that align with your interests and professional goals. Making a list of the companies you want to visit ahead of time can help you cover all the sections you want to go to on the hectic day of the event. You can find all of this information on the NAB show website. Try to be realistic about how much you can accomplish in a day, and don't try to cram too much into your schedule. Since the venue is extensive and you'll have to walk a lot, you will need a convention center map to help you navigate the vast area. Downloading the official NAB show app can help with that. It contains maps to help you navigate the venue, enables you to create a personalized schedule of the booths you want to visit, and gives real-time updates and schedules.

Make sure that you register as early as possible. Early bird registration rates are typically cheaper than those closer to the event date. In some cases, registering early may grant you priority access to popular sessions, workshops, or events that might sell out closer to the show. Book your travel and NAB show accommodations as soon as possible. As Las Vegas is a popular tourist destination, hotels will fill up quickly!

2. Transportation The LVCC offers several convenient transport options for the attendees. You can use the monorail to travel within its different halls, and your NAB show badge can double as a monorail ticket. When traveling to your hotel, you can use readily available ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft or book a taxi from the many taxi stands in designated areas around the LVCC. Many hotels along the Las Vegas Strip also offer complimentary shuttle services to and from the venue, so check in with your hotel to see if they provide it. Additionally, free ADA-accessible shuttle services are available to transport attendees with disabilities to and from the LVCC. Contact Transportation Management Services at (866) 439-8563 to request this service. Remember, at least a30-minute notice is required to get this service.

3. Things to Bring You'll be walking a lot to explore the gigantic venue, so pack comfortable shoes you can walk in all day. Staying hydrated is also essential, especially in the hot Las Vegas climate, so keep a refillable water bottle with you to save money and avoid plastic waste. Don't forget your badge, as you won't be let in without one, and instead of a purse, bring a lightweight backpack with you as you will be accumulating a lot of material like pamphlets, magazines, and T-shirts. This convention is an excellent opportunity to meet new people and make connections in the industry. Attend networking events, and don't be afraid to talk with people you meet at booths or in the hallways. Remember to take your business cards with you.

Endnote The annual NAB show gives professionals from the media, technology, and content creation industries to discover innovations shaping the way for the future. However, the convention is massive, and navigating it can be overwhelming for newbies. Always remember that planning and researching ahead of time is crucial to ensure a smooth experience. Following the tips mentioned in this article will ensure you can make the most of your trip to this convention and don't miss out on the things that interest you the most.