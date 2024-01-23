'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star David Gail's Family Believes He Died of Heart Failure, Not Overdose, Says Rep
David Gail's cause of death has been revealed hours after it was reported that his passing was being investigated as a possible overdose. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died from complications from sudden cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned, as revealed by his publicist, Linda Brown, on Monday.
As this outlet reported, Gail's sudden passing was announced over the weekend, but he died days before. The star played Brenda Walsh's fiancé, Stuart Carson, on the hit series and was only 58 years old.
"Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who made every attempt to save his life including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation,” Brown’s statement to Us Weekly read. “Despite their efforts, Gail was put on life support where he remained for several days. He was pronounced dead on January 16, 2024. The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure.”
The statement continued, “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."
Besides Beverly Hills, 90210, Gail was famous for his stint as Dr. Joe Scanlon on the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles. He appeared in over 200 episodes from 1999 to 2000.
His sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed his death on Saturday.
"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone [with] me,” her tribute on social media read. “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being.”
She concluded, “Missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."
Gail's mother also broke her silence on his passing.
"We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.”
The cause of death is interesting, considering it was reported that authorities were investigating a possible overdose. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that while the investigation is ongoing, they were looking into the possibility of a fatal drug overdose, but no foul play was suspected.
Gail's official cause of death will be revealed pending toxicology reports.