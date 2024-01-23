'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star David Gail's Family Believes He Died of Heart Failure, Not Overdose, Says Rep

As this outlet reported, Gail's sudden passing was announced over the weekend, but he died days before. The star played Brenda Walsh's fiancé, Stuart Carson, on the hit series and was only 58 years old.

"Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who made every attempt to save his life including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation,” Brown’s statement to Us Weekly read. “Despite their efforts, Gail was put on life support where he remained for several days. He was pronounced dead on January 16, 2024. The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure.”