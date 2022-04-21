Grieving '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Anny Fransisco & Robert Springs Reveal Their 7-Month-Old Son Has Died
Gone far too soon. 90 Day Fiancé alums Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the unimaginable loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel.
"Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died, I am devastated and my family," the reality star mom announced via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of a black ribbon as a symbol of remembrance in honor of their baby boy.
"Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter ... his heart couldn't take it ... my heart is broken. It's a big pain...so difficult," she concluded.
The reality TV couple welcomed their son in September 2021, more than a year after Anny gave birth to their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, born in July 2020. In addition to his children with Anny, Robert is also the father of five other kids from past relationships.
Several tributes from fellow franchise members came pouring in for the grieving parents after hearing the heartbreaking news.
"I'm so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away!" season 8 flagship star Amira Lollysa commented.
"Omg, I can't believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family," Colt Johnson's mother, Single Life personality Debbie Johnson, wrote. "I'm absolutely devastated. If I can do anything please let me know. Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you."
"We are so sorry to hear of your loss!" Pillow Talk star Loren Brovarnik also replied on behalf of herself and husband Alexei Brovarnik. "Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!!"
Fans watched the couple's love story unfold in season 7. They spoke every day for six months before Robert hopped on a plane to visit Anny in her native Dominican Republic. Within eight hours of being together, he popped the question. Anny and Robert later tied the knot in September 2019 and have been together ever since.