90 Day Fiancé Star Caroline Schwitzky’s Boyfriend Arrested For 'Attempting To Murder Her' On Boat Trip

According to the police report, an argument initially started on the boat and turned physical when Schwitzky attempted to escape. Witnesses claimed Goldberg was aggressively grabbing her to keep her on the boat.

The reality TV star allegedly fought to escape from her irate boyfriend for upwards of 20 minutes before ultimately punching Cole's arms in an attempt to free herself.

She jumped overboard and attempted to swim towards a nearby boat. Before she could safely escape to the nearby vessel, Goldman reportedly jumped into the water after her.