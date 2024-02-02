50 Cent Demands Judge Toss Ex-Business Partner's $3 Million Claim, Accuses Him of Embezzling From Liquor Company

“Ironically, the Caruso Plaintiffs have asserted claims against the Sire Defendants seeking damages of at least $3 million despite their central role in a fraudulent scheme in which crimes were committed in connection with millions of dollars in “agency fees” embezzled from the Sire Entities and where the Caruso Plaintiffs netted at least $1 million from the embezzlement scheme,” 50 Cent’s renowned lawyer Reena Jain stated in court documents.

The convoluted legal scrum erupted last year when 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed a lawsuit accusing Caruso, Julious Grant, who both worked for Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, accusing them of alleged fraud and conspiracy.

Caruso and Mitchel Green, Sire’s former director of brand management, allegedly concocted a scheme to inflate the price of the product and pocket the difference. In a separate federal lawsuit, an arbitrator found Green liable and ordered him to pay $6.2 million in damages and legal costs, according to the New York Post.