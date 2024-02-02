Your tip
50 Cent Demands Judge Toss Ex-Business Partner's $3 Million Claim, Accuses Him of Embezzling From Liquor Company

cent legal troubles embezelling liquor company
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

50 Cent asked a judge to toss out a counterclaim filed by a consultant who allegedly embezzled millions from the rap mogul, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-page legal brief filed in Manhattan Supreme Court charges the counterclaim seeking $3 million in damages doesn’t have a leg to stand on since the consultant, Michael Caruso, and his associates pilfered millions an elaborate kickback scheme.

The rapper owns Sire Spirits which produces Branson Cognac, and Le Chemin du Roi (The King’s Path) champagne.

cent lecheminduroi
Source: @lecheminduroi/instagram

Rap mogul 50 Cent seeks to have a claim filed against him dismissed.

“Ironically, the Caruso Plaintiffs have asserted claims against the Sire Defendants seeking damages of at least $3 million despite their central role in a fraudulent scheme in which crimes were committed in connection with millions of dollars in “agency fees” embezzled from the Sire Entities and where the Caruso Plaintiffs netted at least $1 million from the embezzlement scheme,” 50 Cent’s renowned lawyer Reena Jain stated in court documents.

The convoluted legal scrum erupted last year when 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed a lawsuit accusing Caruso, Julious Grant, who both worked for Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, accusing them of alleged fraud and conspiracy.

Caruso and Mitchel Green, Sire’s former director of brand management, allegedly concocted a scheme to inflate the price of the product and pocket the difference. In a separate federal lawsuit, an arbitrator found Green liable and ordered him to pay $6.2 million in damages and legal costs, according to the New York Post.

cent lecheminduroi
Source: @lecheminduroi/instagram

The rapper claims one of his workers and a consulting firm allegedly began embezzling money.

Sire Spirits then sued Caruso, his wife Gina, Grant the owners of Jim Beam — Beam Suntory Inc.— and others in Manhattan Supreme Court seeking unspecified damages.

Caruso pushed back by filing a counterclaim against 50 Cent claiming he is owed $3 million for all his work shilling the booze and he claimed he was entitled to a 10 percent cut of the profits based on an oral agreement with Sire.

50 Cent
cent sued strike woman face thrown microphone august concert report
Source: MEGA

50 Cent seeks unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

“Even more outrageously, four of the five claims are solely based on an alleged oral promise sometime in 2016 by each and every one of the Sire Defendants to give Michael Caruso a ten percent (10%) membership interest in Sire Champagnes in exchange for certain business services—however, no such promise was made by any of the Sire Defendants,” the court documents stated.

A spokesman for Caruso told the New York Post the businessman worked “tirelessly to help build Sire Spirits brand, including its world-class champagne.

“This lawsuit is a blatant attempt to devalue his contribution to Mr. Jackson’s company, and he adamantly denies any wrongdoing.”

cent
Source: MEGA

The rapper claims he lost millions in the elaborate scheme.

