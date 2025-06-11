EXCLUSIVE: 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About John Larroquette As He Reprises 'Night Court' Role

1. Larroquette was born in New Orleans to department store clerk mom Berthalla Oramous and U.S. Navy man John Edgar Larroquette Jr. His grandfather, John Larroquette Sr., was born in France and emigrated to the U.S. in 1895.

2. He played clarinet and saxophone during his childhood and discovered acting in high school. After winning a state high school speech title, John was offered a scholarship to Louisiana State University, but decided not to go to college and moved out west.

3. During his time in the Big Easy, John worked as a radio station DJ.

"One time I was there alone at night, put on a record and ran across the street for some food," Larroquette recalled. "The door slammed behind me, and I was locked out for the night. A lot of my audience didn't know I was missing."