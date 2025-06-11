EXCLUSIVE: 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About John Larroquette As He Reprises 'Night Court' Role
TV veteran John Larroquette has reprised his role as lawyer Dan Fielding on the relaunch of the courtroom sitcom Night Court, after winning five Primetime Emmys on the original series, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 10 things you probably don't know about the 77-year-old actor.
Drug Payment
1. Larroquette was born in New Orleans to department store clerk mom Berthalla Oramous and U.S. Navy man John Edgar Larroquette Jr. His grandfather, John Larroquette Sr., was born in France and emigrated to the U.S. in 1895.
2. He played clarinet and saxophone during his childhood and discovered acting in high school. After winning a state high school speech title, John was offered a scholarship to Louisiana State University, but decided not to go to college and moved out west.
3. During his time in the Big Easy, John worked as a radio station DJ.
"One time I was there alone at night, put on a record and ran across the street for some food," Larroquette recalled. "The door slammed behind me, and I was locked out for the night. A lot of my audience didn't know I was missing."
Unbreakable Marriage
4. John's first film job was doing the opening voiceover for the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which he did for director pal Tobe Hooper – who paid him in pot. He made it a career by narrating sequels or remakes in 2003, 2006, and 2022. But he's never watched any of them.
5. Larroquette portrayed WWII Marine fighter pilot 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson on the 1970s drama Baa Baa Black Sheep.
6. The actor had another military role as an overbearing officer in the comedy Stripes – and nearly had his nose cut off in the process.
He ran into a door that was supposed to open… but it didn't, and his head went through the glass window in the door.
7. After winning Emmys four years in a row from 1985 to 1988 for Night Court, John asked not to be nominated again so others would have a chance to win one.
8. In addition to Night Court’s Dan Fielding, Larroquette played lawyers on The Practice, Boston Legal, and Law & Order: SVU.
9. Larroquette married actress/casting director Elizabeth Ann Cookson in 1975 – three children and 50 years later, they're still going strong.
10. During his free time, Larroquette loves to collect leather-bound first editions of books and fountain pens, and loves art and photography.