Wheel of Fortune Casino Bonus Code NJ: Deposit $10, Get $40 on Wheel of Fortune Slots

Eligibility: Players must be over the age 12 and physically located in the state of New Jersey.

Minimum Deposit: $10

Once you make your first deposit of $10, $40 will immediately be credited in your account. This will expire in seven (7) days.

The bonus is subject to a 5x wagering requirement, which can be completed within fourteen (14) days after sign-up.

Valid Games: The bonus dollars are valid for Wheel of Fortune Casino slot games, but not for Jackpot Slots.

Game Contributions: Slots - 100%

