Wheel of Fortune Slots Make History with Multi-Million-Dollar Jackpot Wins
Wheel of Fortune slots, powered by International Game Technology PLC (IGT), made headlines in May 2023 for turning dreams into life-changing reality. IGT announced three Wheel of Fortune slot game jackpots totaling over $6.3 million.
Here is how the series of multimillion-dollar victories unfolded:
May 2
- Jackpot Won by Player: $1,215,041
- Slot Game: Wheel of Fortune High Roller™.
- Casino: Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa in Nekoosa, Wisconsin
May 19
- Jackpot Won by Player: $2,914,518
- Slot Game: Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond™.
- Casino: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
May 26
- Jackpot Won by Player: $2,198,173.
- Slot Game: Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Triple Gold® MegaTower.
- Casino: ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada
Over 1,100 millionaires have been made and over $3.5 billion in jackpots have been paid out since 1996 when Wheel of Fortune slots were first introduced.
Join in the Fun at Wheel of Fortune Casino
With over 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reigns as the pinnacle of TV entertainment, securing multiple Emmy Awards. And if you’re a big-time fan of the show who’s residing in New Jersey, you can take the wheel for a spin at Wheel of Fortune Casino, the newest online casino launched in partnership with BetMGM, IGT, and Sony Pictures Television. Enjoy all-time favorite Wheel of Fortune slots and discover entertaining casino table games from blackjack to poker to roulette.
For more on the latest US online casino news, stay updated by checking this page regularly. And remember to keep gambling fun and always play responsibly.
Gambling Today provides exclusive casino content to RadarOnline.com, including casino Promo Codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
21+. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/casino for details.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.