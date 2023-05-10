Kevin Hart Raises the Stakes with Hilarious New DraftKings Casino Poker Game

And in good news for players who want to take part in this fun new game, DraftKings Casino is offering a 100% deposit match up to $2,000 for new users who sign up this month. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to take advantage of this promotion and see if you have what it takes to beat Kevin Hart at his own game!

It's no secret that Hart is a seasoned poker player with over a decade of experience and some impressive wins under his belt. He took home $20,265 at the 2010 Larry Flynt's Challenge Cup at the Hustler Casino in California. In 2008, he won $16,330 after finishing second in the Mo's Deepstack No-Limit Hold'em event at The Bicycle Casino.

According to The Hendon Mob, Hart's total live poker earnings amount to $47,828. Clearly, this guy knows a thing or two about taking risks and coming out on top – both on the poker table and in his career.

But DraftKings is no slouch either, having recently shelled out $7 million for a Super Bowl LVII commercial featuring Hart as the main attraction. Clearly, they're willing to take risks and bet big to stay ahead of the game, having formed partnerships with other high-profiles including John Stamos, Andy Cohen, skateboard legend Tony Hawk, and WWE superstars Roman Reigns and The Miz.

With Hart's star power and DraftKings' innovative approach to online gaming, "Hart Race Hold'em" is a game that's sure to deliver both excitement and laughter.