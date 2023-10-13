Biggest Win in City’s History: $14 Million Megabucks Jackpot Winner Creates Waves in Reno
An anonymous local resident in Reno, Nevada made history by winning an astonishing $14 million jackpot at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in just 40 minutes of slot machine play. This event marked the largest slot machine jackpot in Reno's history, known as the 'biggest little city in the world.'
Toni Martinez, the Vice President of Western Region & Mexico Sales for IGT, expressed her amazement in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, highlighting the significance of the IGT Megabucks game and its unprecedented progressive jackpot. Cheraz Ecker, General Manager of Atlantis, also celebrated the win and its historical importance for the company.
IGT's Megabucks game has been captivating casino-goers in Nevada since 1986 and continues to be a popular choice for those seeking progressive jackpots. While this jackpot at Atlantis is substantial, it falls short of the largest Megabucks win in Nevada, which occurred in 2003 when a guest at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas won an astonishing $39.7 million. In 2009, another Reno local, Rachael Renee Romanick, claimed $33 million while playing the Megabucks slot machine at Terrible's Rail City in Sparks.
IGT is also well-known for its iconic Wheel of Fortune Slots which have produced a number of multi-million dollar wins since its inception.
Kathrina Pineda is a seasoned journalist from Gambling Today. She specializes in writing casino reviews, news, and features that offer an in-depth look at the latest trends and happenings in the industry.