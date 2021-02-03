Unexpected Romance! Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Dating Shailene Woodley The NFL star has appeared to move on after splitting from Danica Patrick.

Love may be in the air for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley!

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 3, that the NFL star, 37, and Big Little Lies actress, 29, “are dating.” This apparent confirmation of their romance comes months after sports blogger Terez Owens was first to report, in July 2020, that Rodgers moved on with Woodley following his two-year relationship with Danica Patrick.

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” the insider also told Us Weekly on Wednesday about the Green Bay Packers star and actress. “The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Split speculation first surrounded Rodgers and Patrick, 38, in July 2020 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the race car driver no longer followed him on Instagram. At the time, a rep for Patrick confirmed their split, telling Us Weekly in a statement that they are “no longer together.” Romance rumors between the two first started swirling in December 2017, months after Rodgers called it quits with ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn in April of that same year.

Woodley, for her part, dated rugby player Ben Volavola from 2017 until 2020. When it came to their breakup, The Fault in Our Stars alum told Bustle in April 2020 that she “wasn’t able to fully commit” when it came to their relationship.