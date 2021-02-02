Marilyn Manson Calls Ex Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations 'Distortions of Reality' The 'Westwood' actress claimed she was 'brainwashed' by the musician.

Marilyn Manson broke his silence and responded to ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood‘s abuse allegations with an Instagram statement.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” the musician, 52, wrote on Monday, February 1. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

The singer’s social media message came hours after the Westworld actress, 33, accused Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — abused her during their relationship from 2007 until 2010. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote via Instagram on Monday.

Manson and Wood were together for three years before calling it quits. The “Sweet Dreams” singer proposed in January 2010, and they split eight months later.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” Wood added in her Instagram post, explaining why she decided to come forward now. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Four other women have since come forward with their own accusations toward Manson. Wood has shared them all to her Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly. Following the abuse accusations, the Sons of Anarchy alum has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label wrote in a statement to Variety. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”